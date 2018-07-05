English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bollywood's Best Trio SRK, Kajol & Karan Johar May be Teaming Up Again; Deets Inside
We can't wait for it!
From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to My Name is Khan, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's trio has given Bollywood some of its most memorable films. There's something magical about this trio that makes their collaborations stand out from their other projects.
And if a report in Pinkvilla is to be believed, the three are once again teaming up for a new film. Karan, who is currently working on his next film's script, has reportedly approached SRK and Kajol for his new project.
"It is all in the very nascent stage. Karan is very thick with both Shah Rukh and Kajol. He just narrated the script to his best friends and has expressed his desire to work with them again. None of them has officially signed. The discussion is still on and if things work out then definitely the trio will hit the big screen," a source reveals to the online portal.
The three recently shared a frame as they posed for a lovely picture at Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's engagement ceremony.
Sharing the picture on his Instagram, KJo wrote, “Years of love... years of movies... memories forever... @kajol @iamsrk.”
