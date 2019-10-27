Bollywood Celebrates Diwali, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 Earns Rs 37.89 Crore

The Diwali spirit was kept alive by Bollywood celebrities as they wished their fans on social media and contiuned to celebrate the festival with their close ones. While Karan Johar hosted a Diwali pooja at his Dharma Productions office in Mumbai, in Cabo, Mexico, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also celebrated the festival of lights.

In another news, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4, has had a good opening two days at the box office in India. The musical-comedy has collected Rs 37.89 crore after two days of release.

Also, the much speculated wild card entries of Hindustani Bhau and Tehseen Poonawalla on Bigg Boss 13 was finally announced by Salman Khan in Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Check out all the entertainment and lifestyle highlights of the day below.

Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan rang in Diwali celebrations as they shared loving messages for their fans on social media. Nick Jonas and Priyanka's loved up image on social media yet again wooed fans.

Read: In Pics: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Glam up Karan Johar's Diwali Pooja

Also read: Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur's Diwali Pics Will Light up Your Festivities

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Welcome Lakshmi-Ganesha as They Celebrate First Diwali

Also read: 'Thor' Chris Hemsworth Shares Diwali Wishes from India

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Happy Diwali with Priceless Throwback Pics

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Riteish Deshmukh's 'Housefull 4' has earned Rs 37.89 crores after two days of its release. The film earned Rs 18.81 croe on day two, despite ongoing Diwali celebrations.

Read: Housefull 4 Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Diwali Offering Earns Rs 37.89 Crore

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani Turn up the Heat in This Video from Good Newwz Set

Also read: Trailers This week: Salman Khan is Back with Dabangg 3, John Abraham-Anil Kapoor Promise Pagalpanti

Salman Khan revealed two wild card contestants who will be entering the 'Bigg Boss 13' house next week. The first wild card contestant introduced on the show was Hindustani Bhau, the internet sensation and YouTube personality. Entrepreneur and political speaker Tehseen Poonawalla also entered the reality show as a wild card contestant.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau, Tehseen Poonawalla Enter as Wild Card Contestants

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 26 Written Update: Salman Khan Gets Angry With Shefali and Siddharth Dey

Also read: Seen Salman Khan's Birthday Wish Pic for Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan sat down to "Netflix and chill" with his youngest son AbRam, who seemed to be a little unimpressed with the episode of David Letterman's show featuring the actor.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Reacts to His David Letterman Interview: It's Not New, It's Just You

Also read: Possessive About Gauri to the Shah Rukh Khan Myth, David Letterman Show was a Revelation

Legendary singer Elton John announced "with the heaviest heart", he would have to cancel a show in the US city of Indianapolis due to being "extremely unwell".

John made the announcement on Saturday and the concert was suppose to take place on the same night.

Read: Elton John is 'Extremely Unwell', Postpones Concert

Also read: Naomi Harris Says James Bond Producers Shot Down Idea for Moneypenny Spin-off

Also read: Ranveer Singh Makes a Colourful Appearance on John Cena's Insta Timeline

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.