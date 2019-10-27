Bollywood Celebrates Diwali, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 Earns Rs 37.89 Crore
While Bollywood stars shared wishes on the occasion of Diwali with their fans, Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4' held its ground at the theatre window on day two of its release. Read below for more entertainment news.
Oct 27
The Diwali spirit was kept alive by Bollywood celebrities as they wished their fans on social media and contiuned to celebrate the festival with their close ones. While Karan Johar hosted a Diwali pooja at his Dharma Productions office in Mumbai, in Cabo, Mexico, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also celebrated the festival of lights.
In another news, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4, has had a good opening two days at the box office in India. The musical-comedy has collected Rs 37.89 crore after two days of release.
Also, the much speculated wild card entries of Hindustani Bhau and Tehseen Poonawalla on Bigg Boss 13 was finally announced by Salman Khan in Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Check out all the entertainment and lifestyle highlights of the day below.
Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan rang in Diwali celebrations as they shared loving messages for their fans on social media. Nick Jonas and Priyanka's loved up image on social media yet again wooed fans.
Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Riteish Deshmukh's 'Housefull 4' has earned Rs 37.89 crores after two days of its release. The film earned Rs 18.81 croe on day two, despite ongoing Diwali celebrations.
Salman Khan revealed two wild card contestants who will be entering the 'Bigg Boss 13' house next week. The first wild card contestant introduced on the show was Hindustani Bhau, the internet sensation and YouTube personality. Entrepreneur and political speaker Tehseen Poonawalla also entered the reality show as a wild card contestant.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan sat down to "Netflix and chill" with his youngest son AbRam, who seemed to be a little unimpressed with the episode of David Letterman's show featuring the actor.
Legendary singer Elton John announced "with the heaviest heart", he would have to cancel a show in the US city of Indianapolis due to being "extremely unwell".
John made the announcement on Saturday and the concert was suppose to take place on the same night.
