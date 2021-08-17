Bollywood Celebrates India's Victory Over England in Test Match at Lord's

Indian cricket fans could not hold back their excitement as Virat Kohli-led side registered victory against England in the second Test at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. On Day 5 of the match, the probability of the match being drawn and England winning the match was equal. However, Indian cricketers displayed grit and determination which turned things around, in a way no one expected. From the partnership between tailenders, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami to the nerve-wracking bowling by the Indian bowlers, India showcased the spirit to win. Several cricket fans took to social media and showered praises and love on the squad. Celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Arjun Rampal, Sunny Deol expressed their happiness and praised the Men In Blue.

Anushka took to her Instagram stories and shared a snap of the Television which featured the team and wrote, “Yessss.” Further sharing a post of a cricket page, she captioned it, “What a win! What a team!” Praising captain Kohli, Varun shared a video on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Captain Sheraaa.”Mirzya actress, Saiyami Kher called it Test cricket at its best. Summing up the second Test match she wrote, “Rahul and Rohit in the 1st innings, Siraj and Ishant’s brilliant spells, domination by Root, 2nd innings saviors Jinks and Pujara, followed by the Shami, Bumrah show with the bat, and Siraj, Bumrah with the ball.”

TEST CRICKET AT IT’S BEST!Rahul & Rohit in the 1st innings + Siraj & Ishants brilliant spells. Domination by Root. 2nd innings saviours Jinks & Pujara (never right off people!) & then the Shami Bumrah show with the bat + Siraj Bumrah with the ball ❤️#IndvsEng #Lords— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) August 16, 2021

Praising the Men In Blue, Angad Bedi tweeted, “that sound of the timber.” Terming Team India’s performance sensational and historic, Suniel Shetty wrote, “What a gift on India’s 75th Independence Day. A win for our Boys In Blue over England at Lords.”

HISTORIC! What a gift on India’s #75thIndependenceDay A win for our #BoysInBlue over England at #Lords no less. SENSATIONAL! Please excuse me if I go a little mad for a day. All Indians are allowed. Thank you #TeamIndia love ya. #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/lHRDrP49NO— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 16, 2021

What a win !!! #IndvsEng— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 16, 2021

Arjun Rampal tweeted, “Incredible just too good, what an amazing performance from the best team in the world. What a comeback from a gloomy day to a bright finale. Congratulations team India.”

Incredible just too good. What an amazing performance from the best team in the world. What a come back from a gloomy day to a bright finale. Congratulations team India. Test cricket at its best. #IndvsEng @Jaspritbumrah93 #shami @ImIshant @mdsirajofficial And co. 🇮🇳— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) August 16, 2021

India defeated England by 151 runs in the second Test match, taking the lead by 1-0 in the series.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here