Bollywood Celebrates India's Victory Over England in Test Match at Lord's

Arjun Rampal (L), Anushka Sharma congratulated tam India on victory over England

Anushka Sharma, Arjun Rampal, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan among others congratulated team India for taking 1-0 lead in test series versus England.

Indian cricket fans could not hold back their excitement as Virat Kohli-led side registered victory against England in the second Test at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. On Day 5 of the match, the probability of the match being drawn and England winning the match was equal. However, Indian cricketers displayed grit and determination which turned things around, in a way no one expected. From the partnership between tailenders, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami to the nerve-wracking bowling by the Indian bowlers, India showcased the spirit to win. Several cricket fans took to social media and showered praises and love on the squad. Celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Arjun Rampal, Sunny Deol expressed their happiness and praised the Men In Blue.

Anushka took to her Instagram stories and shared a snap of the Television which featured the team and wrote, “Yessss.” Further sharing a post of a cricket page, she captioned it, “What a win! What a team!” Praising captain Kohli, Varun shared a video on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Captain Sheraaa.”Mirzya actress, Saiyami Kher called it Test cricket at its best. Summing up the second Test match she wrote, “Rahul and Rohit in the 1st innings, Siraj and Ishant’s brilliant spells, domination by Root, 2nd innings saviors Jinks and Pujara, followed by the Shami, Bumrah show with the bat, and Siraj, Bumrah with the ball.”

Praising the Men In Blue, Angad Bedi tweeted, “that sound of the timber.” Terming Team India’s performance sensational and historic, Suniel Shetty wrote, “What a gift on India’s 75th Independence Day. A win for our Boys In Blue over England at Lords.”

Arjun Rampal tweeted, “Incredible just too good, what an amazing performance from the best team in the world. What a comeback from a gloomy day to a bright finale. Congratulations team India.”

India defeated England by 151 runs in the second Test match, taking the lead by 1-0 in the series.

first published:August 17, 2021, 14:33 IST