Bollywood Celebrates Mumbai Indians' 5th IPL Title, Rahul Vaidya Proposes Marriage to Disha Parmar

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League came to an end on November 10 with Mumbai Indians emerging victorious yet again. The Mumbai based outfit repeated history by winning a record fifth title. Rohit Sharma and his team only won the titles in the odd years but the players managed to break the jinx to get it in an even year as well. Post MI's win, Bollywood celebs were seen rejoicing over the victory of their favourite squad and took to social media to congratulate the five-time IPL champions.

Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed up in ethnic style at a pre-Diwali party with some work buddies. The actress, who is expecting her second child with actor husband Saif Ali Khan, showed off her pregnancy glow in her no-makeup look. She shared a selfie in a white ethnic outfit and a black bindi.

Virat Kohli is back from the Indian Premier League after Royal Challengers Bangalore was eliminated last week. The cricketer is already prepping for his next tour, and wife Anushka Sharma caught him cleaning his own shoes for Australia vs India Test matches.

Popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta recently announced that his wife Jankee Parekh is pregnant. The soon to be parents posed for a bunch of romantic photos, days after announcing their pregnancy. Nakuul started the series of posts with some solo shots, posing in a black T-shirt and Khaki pants. "Gentle reminder that we take тυєѕ∂αу'ѕ off," he captioned the photos.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya had a special moment of his life when he proposed marriage to girlfriend Disha Parmar. However, that moment came when Rahul is locked inside the Bigg Boss house while his lady love is celebrating her 26th birthday in his absence.

