'Very, Very Moving': Alia Bhatt is All Praise for Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Trailer

After real life stories like Raazi and Talvar, Meghna Gulzar is back into her directorial shoes with another story powerful and inspiring story based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. While Deepika Padukone will be seen in portraying the role of Malti, the acid attack survivor, while the male lead is essayed by Vikrant Massey. Massey will be seen as Amol, a social activist and journalist, inspired by the character of Alok Dixit, who is Laxmi Agarwal’s life-partner.

The movie is slated to go on floors on January 10, 2020. A month before the official release, the makers released the trailer of the movie at an event in Mumbai. Later, it was also released on social media sites. Deepika took to Instagram to share the video, with the caption, “Rarely do you come across a story where you do not need an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not. What is even more rare is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and its journey... Chhapaak is all of that and more for me...”

After the trailer release, a lot of celebs came forward to applaud the team of Chhapaak and Laxmi Agarwal, for the inspirational story.

Alia shared a poster of the film on her Instagram stories and showered Deepika and Chhapaak team with love.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel shared her experiences while writing about the trailer.

Meghna and Deepika will earn a lot of tears from this film, what my family and I went through along with the prejudice we faced was worse than death... story of an acid attack survivor need to reach this nation, praying that it works🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 10, 2019

Saluting the spirit of women, singer Amaal Mallik complimented the team.

Rarely have I seen a woman fight for women until this decade & be so unfraid about it, that it will scare the rest of the nation with the TRUTH.#Chhapaak #ChhapaakTrailer is beautifully painful.Thank you for this film @deepikapadukone @masseysahib @meghnagulzar 👏🏻👏🏻❤️💯💯 https://t.co/xqmN4tPgWJ — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) December 10, 2019

CBFC team member Ashwini Iyer Tiwari also appreciated the efforts of the team, with “claps and respect.”

For more stories to be told. For more courage to be heard. #Chhapaaktrailer is strength reenforced to say what is right and truth that only unfolds. Claps and respect @meghnagulzar @deepikapadukone @foxstarhindi https://t.co/J6XOyYI7eU — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) December 10, 2019

Here are a few other reactions:

Omg the only thing ill say after watching this is @deepikapadukone @meghnagulzar respect to both of u, lot of gratitude for making this film, its needed And much more power to these women. 👏@foxstarhindi ⁦@masseysahib⁩ #ChhapaakTrailer https://t.co/57Ia8uXnYm — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) December 10, 2019

