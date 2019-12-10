Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

'Very, Very Moving': Alia Bhatt is All Praise for Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Trailer

After the trailer release of 'Chhapaak', a lot of Bollywood celebrities came forward to applaud the team and Laxmi Agarwal for sharing the latter's inspirational journey.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 10, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
'Very, Very Moving': Alia Bhatt is All Praise for Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Trailer
Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak trailer

After real life stories like Raazi and Talvar, Meghna Gulzar is back into her directorial shoes with another story powerful and inspiring story based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. While Deepika Padukone will be seen in portraying the role of Malti, the acid attack survivor, while the male lead is essayed by Vikrant Massey. Massey will be seen as Amol, a social activist and journalist, inspired by the character of Alok Dixit, who is Laxmi Agarwal’s life-partner.

The movie is slated to go on floors on January 10, 2020. A month before the official release, the makers released the trailer of the movie at an event in Mumbai. Later, it was also released on social media sites. Deepika took to Instagram to share the video, with the caption, “Rarely do you come across a story where you do not need an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not. What is even more rare is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and its journey... Chhapaak is all of that and more for me...”

After the trailer release, a lot of celebs came forward to applaud the team of Chhapaak and Laxmi Agarwal, for the inspirational story.

Alia shared a poster of the film on her Instagram stories and showered Deepika and Chhapaak team with love.

Alia

Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel shared her experiences while writing about the trailer.

Saluting the spirit of women, singer Amaal Mallik complimented the team.

CBFC team member Ashwini Iyer Tiwari also appreciated the efforts of the team, with “claps and respect.”

Here are a few other reactions:

