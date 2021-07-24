Bollywood Celebrities Congratulate Mirabai Chanu on Silver Win at Tokyo Olympics

Indian Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has created history at the Tokyo Olympics by winning a silver medal in the 49 kg category, ending India’s 21-year wait. She is also the first athlete to win a medal from the Indian contingent at the ongoing Olympic Games. Her victory has sparked joy among Indians, who have flooded social media sites to congratulate her.

Bollywood celebs too, took to micro-blogging site to wish Chanu on her victory. Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Congratulations #MirabaiChanu .. #TokyoOlympics2021 #Weightlifting."

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on bringing India a silver medal in weightlifting and giving us a strong start! #TokyoOlympics #Cheer4India @WeAreTeamIndia."

Taapsee Pannu also extended her congratulations, writing, “And we begin !!!!!! Come on India."

Actress Dia Mirza shared a video of Chanu’s family in Manipur praying for her victory. She wrote, “This is precious #MirabaiChanu @mirabai_chanu Creates history by winning Olympic silver for #Weightlifting #Cheer4India #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Olympics."

Randeep Hooda also tweeted a picture of Chanu from the tournament. He wrote, “Congratulations #MirabaiChanu for opening our account in the #OlympicGames with your #silver thank you for all your hard work and that competitive spirit."

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha took to the microblogging site and wrote, “#MirabaiChanu. Manipur, India. ZINDABAD!!!"

Take a look at some other reaction from Bollywood celebrities.

Big Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu for winning the the Silver in #TokyoOlympics. If you can do it all young ones from #NorthEast Sky is the Limit. 💥💥💥💥💥 https://t.co/urj7D3zzMP— Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) July 24, 2021

Off to a flying start! Huge congratulations to #MirabaiChanu on winning the silver for weightlifting at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics. The action has just begun! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/AYX0gLP38c— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 24, 2021

Thank you Mirabai Chanu for making india proud 🇮🇳 #MirabaiChanu— Darshan Raval #RainingSoon (@DarshanRavalDZ) July 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the gold went to China’s Hou Zhihui with an effort of 210kg (94kg+116kg), while Aisah Windy Cantika of Indonesia took home the bronze with an effort of 194kg (84kg+110kg). Meanwhile, the Tokyo Olympics were supposed to be held last year but got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The games will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

