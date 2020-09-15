MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Bollywood Celebrities Head to Goa for Fun and Work Amid Covid-19

(L to R): Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

While Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi headed to Goa for shooting Shakun Batra's next, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal visited the city for some fun time.

As the things are getting to new normalcy, film stars have started to work again or take a break from staying back at their homes. Celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Varun Dhawan and Ishan Khatter took a moment to breathe fresh air and enjoy breezy weather on the beaches of Goa. The actors shared the pictures on social media while enjoying the beachy weather.

On the list of B-town celebs who had flown to Goa, Sara Ali Khan is the first one. The actress celebrated her birthday on the beach destination as she turned 25 on August 12. She took to her Instagram to share glimpses of her beachy birthday celebration. The actress also cracked up the internet as she posed for the camera in camouflage print. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Hiding from 2020 like (sic)…”

Sara’s Coolie No 1 Co-star Varun Dhawan stole a moment with beau Natasha Dalal as they drown in the pool of love. Sharing a picture with his lady love, the actor wrote, “No I won’t be afraid just as long as you Stand by me.”

Varun has shared a boomerang of him while shaking the paw of a new buddy. The irresistible background of the video is enough to take the breath away. The caption of the post reads, “You had me at HELLO (sic)."

You had me at HELLO

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday and Ishan Khatter also seem to have some playtime after they wrapped up shooting for their upcoming film Khaali Peeli. The actress posed for the camera with her smile and captioned it, “smileee... it confuses people (sic).”

smileee... it confuses people

Ananya is all set for her upcoming project with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The trio will be seen in Shakun Batra’s directorial. The team already flew to the Goa to start the shoot.

