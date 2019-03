Bollywood Celebrities Respond to PM Modi's 'Voting Ko Ek Superhit Katha Banaiye' Appeal

Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi we as a fraternity are dedicated to the cause of creating high voter awareness and will make sure every endeavour is made to communicate the power of voting for a solid and Democratic INDIA! Jai Hind! https://t.co/aoMnfwvIjA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 13, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a series of tweets on Wednesday asking Bollywood celebrities to urge people to come and vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Modi took to Twitter and appealed to Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aamir Khan and many others to encourage youngsters to cast their ballot. In response, actors Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and AR Rahman among others, have pledged their support to the cause.Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi we as a fraternity are dedicated to the cause of creating high voter awareness and will make sure every endeavour is made to communicate the power of voting for a solid and Democratic INDIA! Jai Hind!"Here's how other celebrities have responded:In January this year, Modi had a meeting with a contingent of new-age actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor to discuss ways in which youth icons could contribute in nation building.In the tweets shared on Wednesday, Modi also urged other popular figures, including cricketers MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag, to support the cause.Follow @News18Movies for more