Bollywood Celebrities Wish Film Producer Sajid Nadiadwala on His Birthday

Bollywood director and producer Sajid Nadiadwala celebrates his birthday on February 18. Many superhit films are credited to his name, including Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Heyy Babyy.

On the occasion of Sajid's birthday, a number of Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to share heartfelt wishes for the filmmaker.

Jacqueline Fernandes shared a birthday post on her Instagram for Sajid, posting a picture of herself and Sajid during the shooting of a film featuring Salman Khan. Check out the post here:

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha also took to his Twitter handle and wished the Kick maker on his birthday. "Happy birthday wishes to a young, dynamic producer, director #SajidNadiadwala. He is the worthy son of the worthy father #SulemanNadiadwala & grandson of the most worthy grandfather #AKNadiadwala. They have entertained us through their numerous films & Sajid has carried forward," Sinha tweeted.

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt post for her ‘mentor and family’. She captioned her post as, “Happiest Birthday Sajid Sir! Thank you for always being there and for making my dreams come true! Wishing you all the happiness, good health and of course a BLOCKBUSTER YEAR ahead!”

Here's how other big names from the industry wished Nadiadwala on his birthday:

Sajid is set to launch Ahan Shetty with the Hindi remake of Telugu super hit RX 100 which will be helmed by Milan Luthria. He has announced the 3rd installment of the blockbuster franchise Baaghi, starring Tiger Shroff which will be directed by Ahmed Khan and will hit theatres on March 6.