Bollywood Celebs Cast Their Vote For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Ask Fans 'Have You?'

Popular names in the industry like Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Urmila Matondkar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and a stream of other celebrities from the film fraternity stepped out to cast their vote on Monday. The fourth phase of voting in Lok Sabha polls covers many seats in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.A number of celebrities like Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and Priyanka Chopra also took to social media to post their pictures after voting. They also urged their fans to go and exercise their democratic right.While Priyanka wrote, "This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts." Arjun Rampal captioned his picture as, "Done my duty, practised my right, feeling amazing. Go Vote."The fate of 961 candidates, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, S S Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo of the BJP and former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, will be decided in this phase.Among other key contestants in the fray are Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satabdi Roy (TMC) and Milind Deora (Congress).Election in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP had cornered all but two of the total 54 seats in 2014, will begin in this phase. The Congress appeared to make a comeback, forming the governments in the states after last year's Assembly polls.With this phase, election will come to an end in Maharashtra and Odisha.