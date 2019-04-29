English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bollywood Celebs Cast Their Vote For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Ask Fans 'Have You?'
As voting began for Maharashtra's 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, a number of celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Paresh Rawal, Ravi Kishan, Tiger Shroff and Urmila Matondkar, came out to vote.
As voting began for Maharashtra's 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, a number of celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Paresh Rawal, Ravi Kishan, Tiger Shroff and Urmila Matondkar, came out to vote.
Loading...
Popular names in the industry like Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Urmila Matondkar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and a stream of other celebrities from the film fraternity stepped out to cast their vote on Monday. The fourth phase of voting in Lok Sabha polls covers many seats in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.
A number of celebrities like Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and Priyanka Chopra also took to social media to post their pictures after voting. They also urged their fans to go and exercise their democratic right.
While Priyanka wrote, "This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts." Arjun Rampal captioned his picture as, "Done my duty, practised my right, feeling amazing. Go Vote."
The fate of 961 candidates, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, S S Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo of the BJP and former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, will be decided in this phase.
Among other key contestants in the fray are Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satabdi Roy (TMC) and Milind Deora (Congress).
Election in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP had cornered all but two of the total 54 seats in 2014, will begin in this phase. The Congress appeared to make a comeback, forming the governments in the states after last year's Assembly polls.
With this phase, election will come to an end in Maharashtra and Odisha.
Follow @news18movies for more
A number of celebrities like Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and Priyanka Chopra also took to social media to post their pictures after voting. They also urged their fans to go and exercise their democratic right.
While Priyanka wrote, "This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts." Arjun Rampal captioned his picture as, "Done my duty, practised my right, feeling amazing. Go Vote."
The fate of 961 candidates, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, S S Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo of the BJP and former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, will be decided in this phase.
Among other key contestants in the fray are Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satabdi Roy (TMC) and Milind Deora (Congress).
Election in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP had cornered all but two of the total 54 seats in 2014, will begin in this phase. The Congress appeared to make a comeback, forming the governments in the states after last year's Assembly polls.
With this phase, election will come to an end in Maharashtra and Odisha.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- F1 2019 Game Will Let You Relive The Intense Rivalry of Ayrton Senna And Alain Prost
- Actress Rhea Chakraborty Buys Jeep Compass SUV, Joins Bollywood Actors Saif, Akshay
- Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan: Bollywood Voted for Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Style
- Why MCU will Continue to Evolve and Stay Relevant After Avengers Endgame
- Lok Sabha Elections: Facebook, WhatsApp And Twitter Continue to Fight Fake News
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results