2-min read

Bollywood Celebs Cast Vote in Lok Sabha Polls, Avengers Endgame Earns 186.50 Cr in 3 Days

Quashing rumours surrounding the status of her citizenship, Deepika Padukone votes in Mumbai, 'Game of Thrones' E4 premieres on Hotstar and Lupita Nyong'o reveals her love for GoT.

News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 8:22 PM IST
Bollywood Celebs Cast Vote in Lok Sabha Polls, Avengers Endgame Earns 186.50 Cr in 3 Days
Quashing rumours surrounding the status of her citizenship, Deepika Padukone votes in Mumbai, 'Game of Thrones' E4 premieres on Hotstar and Lupita Nyong'o reveals her love for GoT.
As voting began for Maharashtra's 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, a number of celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Paresh Rawal, Ravi Kishan, Tiger Shroff, Urmila Matondkar, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Sunil Shetty among others came out to the polling stations. A number of celebrities like Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and Priyanka also took to social media to post their pictures after voting. They also urged fans to go and exercise their democratic right.

After making a whopping Rs 53 crore at the domestic box office on the opening day, Avengers: Endgame has gone on to collect a staggering Rs 186.50 crore over the weekend in India. Going at this rate, the Marvel film is looking headstrong in its endeavour at becoming the highest grossing film of all times.

Game of Thrones premiered the third episode today titled The Long Night. The episode was dark, with elements of horror, suspense and thrill. The HBO series is now halfway complete and with the threat of White Walkers not apparent anymore, the king and queen in the North can head out to King's Landing.

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Popular faces from the film fraternity stepped out to cast their vote on Monday. The fourth phase of voting in Lok Sabha polls covers many seats in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read: Bollywood Celebs Cast Their Vote For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Ask Fans 'Have You?'

Avengers: Endgame—the 22nd and arguably the final film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—is smashing all box office records in India and the world over. The film has gone on to collect a staggering Rs 186.50 crore over the weekend, making it the highest opening weekend collection registered by any Hollywood title in India ever.

Read: Avengers Endgame India Box Office: Russo Brothers Superhero Finale grosses Rs 186.50 Cr in 3 Days

The action finally began in the final season of Thrones and will, hopefully, continue through the next three episodes. Read our review of Game of Thrones episode 4 here.

Read: Game of Thrones S8 E3 Review: The Most Epic Battle Scene in the History of TV

Deepika Padukone stepped out to exercise her right to vote for Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Mumbai on Monday. Soon after casting her vote, the actress shared a selfie of her flaunting her inked finger and dismissed rumours that she had Danish citizenship.

Read: Deepika Padukone Debunks Rumours Around Her Citizenship, Says 'Proud to be an Indian'

Actress Lupita Nyong'o, who was recently seen in Jordan Peele's Us, has some insight as to how the White Walkers from Game of Thrones have a lot in common with her own film's Tethered.

Read: Lupita Nyong'o Reveals 'Game of Thrones' and 'Us' Have a Lot in Common, Here's How

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of fashion and films.

