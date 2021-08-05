Bollywood Celebs Congratulate Indian Men's Hockey Team on Historic Bronze Win at Tokyo Olympics

India has made history as they claim the bronze medal in hockey after 49 years and their first podium in 41 years as they beat Germany 5-4 in the third-fourth place play-off match. Their victory has sparked joy among Indians who have taken to social media to shower Team India with love and praises. Bollywood celebrities, too, took to the platform to congratulate the team on their historic victory.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to praise their skii=lls. He wrote, “Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match."

Akshay Kumar wrote on the microblogging site, “Congratulations Team India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020"

Taapsee Pannu, too, extended her warm wishes.

Actor and director Rahul Bose wrote, “The Indian men’s hockey team. You beauties. Well played, Germany. #OlympicBronze Congratulations @sports_odisha !"

Simranjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, and Rupinder Pal Singh scored the goals for India while Timur Oruz, Benedikt Furk and Niklas Wellen scored for Germany.

