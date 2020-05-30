Bollywood Celebs Floored by Yash and Roohi as Karan Johar Takes Their Screen Test, Watch Video

From hosting a rapid-fire session to singing songs for them, filmmaker Karan Johar is making the most of his quarantine time by bonding with his adorable twins Yash and Roohi.

On Friday, KJo took to Instagram to add one more clip to his ongoing “Lockdown With The Johars” series.

In the latest video, the ace filmmaker took screen tests of Yash and Roohi, and asked them to portray different emotions - angry, happy, sad and love – on camera.

The endearing clip begins with Yash sitting on a chair as KJo asks the toddler to show expressions of anger, love, happiness and sadness. At one point in time, Roohi is seen patting her brother. He then turns the camera to Roohi and asks her to portray similar expressions.

Sharing the clip, the 48-year-old actor wrote, "We had a screen test done today! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles".

















Bollywood actors were floored after watching Yash and Roohi's performance. Actor Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavna Pandey wrote, “Tooooo cute”.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor too dropped heart emojis. Director and producer Ekta Kapoor also dropped black heart emojis in the comment section. Singer Sophie Choudry wrote, “Best screen test ever”.



Meanwhile, Karan Johar will be donning the director’s hat for his multi-starrer period-drama Takht. Slated for a Christmas 2021 release, the film is based on the Mughal rivalry for the throne between Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh.

In the film, Ranveer Singh will portray the character of Dara whereas Vicky Kaushal will play Aurangzeb. Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Padnerkar, Kareena Kapoor Khan have also been roped in for the project. Karan’s last directorial venture was Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, which released in 2016.

