Shershaah Trailer: Bollywood Celebs Laud Sidharth Malhotra’s Performance

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah was released yesterday and has been receiving praises from everywhere. Sidharth’s portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra both in his professional and personal life has left the audiences impressed.

Bollywood celebs too shared the trailer on their social and appreciated it. Take a look:

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter and wrote, “What tribute can a reel hero give to a real hero. Except that your sacrifice inspired us for life, Param Vir Chakra Awardee Captain Vikram Batra! Honored to share my birthday with you.”

What tribute can a reel hero give to a real hero. Except that your sacrifice inspired us for life, Param Vir Chakra Awardee Captain Vikram Batra! Honoured to share my birthday with you. Sharing the trailer of #Shershaah,the story of your heroic sacrifice.https://t.co/XZpmNSvYsM— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 25, 2021

Lauding the trailer, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Such an impactful trailer on such a special day. Let’s go, team, Shershaah”

Alia Bhatt shared the same sentiment and wrote on Twitter, “Oh my God! What a lovely trailer. Cannot wait to see this inspiring story of our Kargil war hero. Congratulations to the entire team of Shershaah, cannot wait to watch this one!”

Oh my God! What a lovely trailer. Cannot wait to see this inspiring story of our Kargil war hero 💫Congratulations @SidMalhotra @Advani_Kiara @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 and the entire team of Shershaah, cannot wait to watch this one☀️☀️😬😬😬https://t.co/Dq2aJiNIAs — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 25, 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote on Instagram, “Shershaah trailer Congratulations, team #Shershaah! Can’t wait to experience the true story of our Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC)!”

Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Such courage, bravery, and passion always leaves one inspired. Through and through wishing the entire team of Shershaah all the love and luck for bringing this inspiring story onto our screens. I can’t wait to watch it”

Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Vicky Kaushal too took to their social media to share their excitement and send their best wishes to the team.

