Bollywood Celebs Ring in New Year, Deepika Padukone Returns to Social Media with 'Audio Diary'

Bollywood celebrities rang in New Year celebrations with their loved ones, each in their own unique manner. While some shared glimpses from their travel diaries, other posted images of first rising sun of 2021.

Read: Nail Polish Movie Review: Desi 'Psycho' Adaptation Has Its Own Moments

Also read: 'Crash Landing on You' Stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin Confirm They are Dating

In another news, a new teaser of Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2 was launched. The sequel will pick up from where the first one left off, and promises to raise the stakes with double the thrills.

Read: I’ve Been Cheated on and Lied to: Anusha Dandekar Reveals Why She Broke up with Karan Kundrra

Also read: Sara Ali Khan Spends New Years Eve with Ibrahim, Saif-Kareena Host Cosy Family Dinner

Also, after deleting all her social media post mysteriously, actress Deepika Padukone shared an audio note on the occasion of New Year.

Read: Inside Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's New Year Celebrations with Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

Also read: Prabhas Gifts Fans New 'Radheshyam' Poster on New Year

Scroll through for more news and highlights of the day from entertainment and lifestyle world.

As the New Year kicks off, we take a look at how our beloved stars celebrated the occasion and bid adieu to the year gone by.

Read: Happy New Year: Bollywood Celebs Kick Off 2021 with Couple Selfies and Sunrise Views

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who had deleted all her posts on social media, has made a comeback on the platforms with an audio diary.

Read: Deepika Padukone Shares Audio Note on New Year After Mysteriously Deleting All Social Media Posts

On January 1 midnight, T-Series announced their upcoming film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. It will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Read: Anil Kapoor Announces 'Animal' With Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol

Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh, who is a Dubai-based businessman, talked about the prospect of entering Bigg Boss 14. He also said Abhinav Shukla deserved to win the show.

Read: Not Rakhi Sawant, Husband Ritesh Wants Abhinav Shukla To Win Bigg Boss 14

Mohanlal fans are in for a treat as the teaser of Malayalam thriller Drishyam 2 has been released by the film's makers. Keeping excitement among fans at its peak ahead of its much-awaited release, superstar Mohanlal dropped the teaser of the film on January 1, 2021 after midnight. The movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Read: Drishyam 2 Teaser: Mohanlal's New Year Gift to Fans is the Sequel to His Hit Malayalam Thriller

Check back tomorrow for more news and updates from the world of films and fashion.