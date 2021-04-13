movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Movies»Bollywood Celebs Wish Fans on Joyous Occasion of New Year and Harvest Festivals
3-MIN READ

Bollywood Celebs Wish Fans on Joyous Occasion of New Year and Harvest Festivals

Bollywood Celebs Wish Fans on Joyous Occasion of New Year and Harvest Festivals

Baisakhi is celebrated in Punjab, while Gudi Padwa is the traditional festival celebrated in and near Maharashtra and Goa.

From Biasakhi to Gudi Padwa and Ramadan to Navratri, April 13 marks so many festivals. As the month of April marks the onset of new calendar year for Hindus and Sikhs, it is celebrated all around the nation. Baisakhi is celebrated in Punjab, while Gudi Padwa is the traditional festival celebrated in and near Maharashtra and Goa. This day sees remarkable culture integrity as the holy month of Ramadan, sacred for Muslims and New Year of Hindus, Chaitra Navratriare marked one after another.

On the occasion, Bollywood celebs have extended their heartiest wishes to fans.

The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is very active on social media and enjoys a huge fan following. He wished his fans all the festivals from Baiskhi to Cheti Chand and Gudi Padwa and Navtratri.

RELATED NEWS

Pooja Hegde shared a video wishing her fans “Happy New Year to all Celebrating!”

The South Indian star Mahesh Babu, wished his fans peace, joy and prosperity and also gave a message to stay safe during pandemic.

The director of the movie Radhe Shyam wished “Many Feastivals” to his fans.

Ajay Devgn wished Twitterati by posting “My best wishes to all who are celebrating #GudiPadwa, #Baisakhi and #Ugadi.”

Dia Mirza wished good health, peace and joy to all her fans.

Raashi Khanna, actress who debuted in Hindi Cinema with the movie Madras Café,wished her fans with a video.

Creative head of Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor also shared her heartiest wishes to followers on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Poila Boshak, Cheti Chand, Puthandu, and Gudi Padwa.

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani shared this message with his followers on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 13, 2021, 12:21 IST