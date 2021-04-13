Bollywood Celebs Wish Fans on Joyous Occasion of New Year and Harvest Festivals

From Biasakhi to Gudi Padwa and Ramadan to Navratri, April 13 marks so many festivals. As the month of April marks the onset of new calendar year for Hindus and Sikhs, it is celebrated all around the nation. Baisakhi is celebrated in Punjab, while Gudi Padwa is the traditional festival celebrated in and near Maharashtra and Goa. This day sees remarkable culture integrity as the holy month of Ramadan, sacred for Muslims and New Year of Hindus, Chaitra Navratriare marked one after another.

On the occasion, Bollywood celebs have extended their heartiest wishes to fans.

The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is very active on social media and enjoys a huge fan following. He wished his fans all the festivals from Baiskhi to Cheti Chand and Gudi Padwa and Navtratri.

T 3872 - Cheti Chand or Jhulelal Jayanti will be observed on April 13 this year. my greetings and wishes to the Sindhi community ❤️🙏— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 12, 2021

T 3872 - Ramadaan Mubarak ❤️🙏🌹— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 12, 2021

Pooja Hegde shared a video wishing her fans “Happy New Year to all Celebrating!”

The South Indian star Mahesh Babu, wished his fans peace, joy and prosperity and also gave a message to stay safe during pandemic.

Wishing you all a very happy Ugadi. Peace, joy, and prosperity always! Let's celebrate new beginnings with our loved ones at home. Stay safe 🙏— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 13, 2021

Many Festivals. One Love! 💞Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Jur Sithal, Cheti Chand, Bohag Bihu, Navreh & Poila Boshak! #30JulWithRS Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/GIXVUxHit0 — Radhe Shyam (@RadheShyamFilm) April 13, 2021

The director of the movie Radhe Shyam wished “Many Feastivals” to his fans.

Ajay Devgn wished Twitterati by posting “My best wishes to all who are celebrating #GudiPadwa, #Baisakhi and #Ugadi.”

Dia Mirza wished good health, peace and joy to all her fans.

Raashi Khanna, actress who debuted in Hindi Cinema with the movie Madras Café,wished her fans with a video.

Creative head of Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor also shared her heartiest wishes to followers on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Poila Boshak, Cheti Chand, Puthandu, and Gudi Padwa.

The celebrations of these beautiful festivals is a reminder of good hope, being positive, embracing peace, and spreading harmony in each other's lives. Wishing you and your loved ones a safe and happy Baisakhi, Poila Boshak, Cheti Chand, Puthandu, and Gudi Padwa✨✨— Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 13, 2021

A happy Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Bihu, Navreh, Cheti-chand, Ugadi, Puthandu & Vishu.I love this day. A reminder of how similar we are, even with our differences. That's the real magic of India. Now, please, everyone celebrating all of these, don't be shy about sending me food! 🙂 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) April 13, 2021

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani shared this message with his followers on Twitter.

