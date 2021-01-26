Bollywood Celebs Wish on R-Day, Varun Dhawan-Natsha Dalal Return to Mumbai After Alibaug Wedding

Bollywood celebrities wished fans on the merry occasion of Republic Day. Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, superstars extended the message of peace and prosperity.

In another news, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have returned to Mumbai after their wedding festivities concluded in Alibaug.

Also, farmers' protest had disrupted the shoot of Janhvi Kapoor's film Good Luck Jerry in Patiala, post which the unit has now shifted to Chandigarh.

Celebrities from showbiz took to social media to extended his greetings to the citizens of India as the country marked its 72nd Republic Day.

Janhvi Kapoor was shooting for her film Good Luck Jerry in Patiala when the shoot was interrupted by angry, protesting farmers. Owing to security concerns, the production house decided to shoot the remaining sequences in Chandigarh.

Varun Dhawan and designer Natasha Dalal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Sunday. Their wedding festivities kick-started on January 22, culminating in the holy matrimony on January 24. Now, the couple has made its way back to Mumbai from Alibaug.

Nehha Pendse has replaced Saumya Tandon as Anita Bhabhi aka Gori Mem in the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Check out a promo introducing her.

Streaming platform HBO Max is reportedly planning to develop a live-action series based on author JK Rowling's classic Harry Potter book series.

