Bollywood Choreographer Saroj Khan Dies, Sanjana Sanghi Shares Unseen Picture of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, fondly known as Masterji, has passed away during the wee hours on Friday. She was 71. She died after suffering a cardiac arrest in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. Tributes poured in from all the actors who have worked with her over the years, as fans remembered the iconic songs choreographed by her.

Madhuri Dixit, who joined creative forces with Saroj Khan on memorable songs like Ek Do Teen, Choli Ke Peeche, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga and Maar Daala, is "devastated" by the loss of the legendary choreographer, who died of cardiac arrest early on Friday morning.

Sanjana Sanghi, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, has shared an unseen picture of the latter from the set of their upcoming film. Taking to Instagram Stories, Sanjana posted the image in which Sushant is seen sharing a happy moment with her and the film's director Mukesh Chhabra.

Rapper Honey Singh seems to have made the most of the lockdown. The hip hop star shared several photos of his latest body transformation, showing that he has been hard at work at the gym. The singer-music composer took to Instagram and surprised his fans by posting pictures of his shredded body.

A Twitter handle dedicated to Nepometer, a platform "providing score and rating on Nepotistic and Independent Bollywood movies and TV" has been launched by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti. The first film rated on Thursday on the Nepometer is for Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming Sadak 2, starring Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt in the cast, and produced by their uncle Mukesh Bhatt. According to the Nepometer, the film is 98 per cent nepotistic.

