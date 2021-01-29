Bollywood Cinematographer Jomon T John and Actor Wife Ann Augustiine Part Ways

Cherthala: Cinematographer/producer Jomon T. John and his actor wife Ann Augustine have decided to part ways. The couple got married in 2014 is ending their martial life nearing seven years. Confirming the news, the Simmba cinematographer told Manorama Online that the decision to split was taken after they both found it difficult to cope with each other.

Jomon has filed a petition with the Family Court in Cherthala seeking divorce. The court has sent a notice to Ann to be present on February 9 .

Ann Augustine, a popular actor in Malayalam, made her acting debut with the film Elsamma Enna Aankutty in 2010, playing the titular character Elsamma. She won the Kerala State award for best female actor in 2013 for her role 'Artist'.

Post wedding, she was less active in films and made a brief come back with Nee-Na in 2015. She is the daughter of yesteryear actor Augustine.

Jomon's entry into Malayalam cinema started with Chappa Kurishu in 2011. He had cranked the camera for Tamil movie Bramman and Bollywood movies Fattack, Golmaal Again apart from Simmba.

Jomon was recipient of the Kerala State Award for Best Cinematographer in 2015 for Charlie and Ennu Ninte Moideen.

He bankrolled Thanneer Mathan Dinangal in 2019, co-producing the movie with others. The minimal budget, coming-of-age movie, had raked in 50 crores at the box office.