Namaste Bollywood: Cameo by DDLJ, Sholay in Donald Trump’s Speech at Motera Stadium

US President Donald Trump touched upon various topics pertaining to India during the speech he delivered at Ahmedabad, in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The POTUS talked about India's economic growth, the internet reach, as well as diplomatic relations.

Trump also mentioned sporting legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Indian movies and dance forms. He said, "People take great joy in scenes of Bhangra and music, dance, romance and drama and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay."

"All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli," says @realDonaldTrump



"India is a creative hub that creates over 2000 movies from Bollywood. India embraces liberty, rule of law and freedom. Even though there are so many communities and languages, you all unite as one great Indian nation," Trump said.

He heaped praises on PM Modi, saying, "India now holds a special place in our hearts. PM Modi started as a 'Chaiwala', but he won a big election with a landslide. PM Modi is a hardworking man and he has shown that anything is possible. He is friendly, but is tough."

Trump also talked about India's achievements post-Independence, saying, "India gives hope to humanity. In just 70 years, India has become the largest democracy and has become one of the greatest nations in the world. Under PM Modi, villages in India have access to electricity. Over 300 million more have got internet connection. India will soon become the home to the world's largest middle class. What is impressive is that India has achieved all this as a democracy and as a tolerant country. India's achievement is unrivaled."

