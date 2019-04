Bollywood Condemns Sri Lanka Bomb Blasts, Avengers Endgame Pre Booking Begins in India

Unfortunate, monstrous and terrible, said Bollywood celebrities condemning the series of eight devastating bomb blasts that ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services in Sri Lanka on Sunday.While Vivek Oberoi called the blasts an act of cowardice, Sri Lankan actress Jacqueline Fernandez said it's unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction.On the films front, Marvel fans in India have been patiently awaiting the day for the pre-booking for Marvel Cinematic Universe's 22nd film to begin across the country. As soon as the booking for Avengers: Endgame started, netizens logged into ticketing websites to grab an early screening of the film, but the tickets were sold out in a matter of hours.In another news, Arbaaz once again spoke at length about what made him call off the relationship with ex-wife Malaika Arora.Scroll down to know more news from the world of entertainment.After a string of serial blasts rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday killing 185 people, Bollywood celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Shekhar Kapur and Vivek Anand Oberoi condemned the blasts as an act of cowardice.We are in the endgame now. If you were under the impression that only the Avengers were against the odds to battle the Mad Titan Thanos and resurrect half the universe, then you probably didn't try booking the tickets for Avengers: Endgame which went up for pre-sale in India on Sunday.This week was a treat in terms of coming back to the good old things. After much wait and hullabaloo, the Fast & Furious franchise dropped the trailer of its first stand-alone film Hobbs & Shaw. Also, after many teases, the makers of India's Most Wanted released a short teaser for the suspense-thriller. Chack out the major movie highlights of the week, trailer wise.Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's marriage officially came to an end when they divorced last year. For a long time, Arbaaz and Malaika, remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind their divorce, but the two opened up about it recently.After making it big at the ticket window on its opening day, Karan Johar's period drama Kalank failed to pull the audience to the theatre on Saturday, as collections dipped by 50% from Wednesday.Follow @news18movies for more