Bollywood Dancer Abhijeet Shinde Commits Suicide Following Battle with Depression
The popular dancer had worked in projects with Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor, among other industry A-listers.
Abhijeet Shinde with Ranbir Kapoor (Image: Pinterest)
Death by suicide is a seemingly growing epidemic among urban populations in the country and Bollywood is not immune to the sometimes fatal nature of depression and anxiety.
Abhijeet Shinde, a celebrated Bollywood dance and rapper is the latest casualty, after reportedly having been found dead at his Bhandup residence. The popular dancer had worked in projects with Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor, among other industry A-listers. According to various media reports, Shinde, aged 32, had been suffering from depression following a separation from his wife some three months prior. His wife was also allegedly denying him visits to their daughter, further adding to his pain.
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Abhijeet was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his house. The police have also found a suicide note in which he stated that he wanted to transfer his bank account to his daughter. While speaking with Mumbai Mirror on this, the police said, “Shinde’s wife had been living at her mother’s place since the past three months. She was not allowing Shinde to meet their two-year-old daughter, which upset him badly. He had been depressed over the past few days. We registered an accidental death report and handed over the body to the deceased’s family members after conducting a postmortem.”
It was Abhijeet's neighbours who informed the police about his suicide. The door of his house was lying open and when neighbours entered his house, they found him hanging from the ceiling. He was then rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.
