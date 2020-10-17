Bollywood Dandiya Tracks to Dance all Night During Navratri 2020

The festive season of Navratri is quite famous for the dance of dandiya and garba, especially in western India. People dance their heart away with dandiya sticks hitting the dance floor at night during this festival. Dandiya raas is a fun dance that involves sticks and going around in circles performed by both men and women of every age.

Bollywood songs have been providing the perfect beats to dance to on dandiya nights over the years. Here are some of songs tracks to rock the dance floor:

Shubharambh: The song Shubhaarambh from the movie Kai Po Che is a great song to dance on dandiya nights. It is sung by Shruti Pathak and Divya Kumar by combining traditional beats and western music.

Dholi Taro Dhol Baje: The song from the Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is one of thje most popular dandiya tracks. The song has energetic beats to cheer up your moods while hitting the dance floor.

Kamariya: Kamariya from the movie Mitron is a perfect match for some slaying moves for the dandiya beats. The song will give a flavor of traditional Gujarati folk songs.

Chogada Tara: Chogada from the movie Loveyatri is a love for dandiya beats. The song is filled with Gujarati words and beats that will make you feel energetic.

Udi Udi Jaye: Shah Rukh Khan’s song Udi Udi Jaye from Raees is yet another dandiya number. This little mellow song is a great hit to dance with your partner.

Nagada Sang Dhol Baje: Dandiya is surely incomplete without the song Nagada Sang Dhol Baje from the movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela. The song sung by Shreya Ghoshal is perfect for dandiya nights. You can dance to this beat while forming a circle and swinging the body and hitting the sticks. The fast beats of the song will make you go crazy over the dance floor with your moves without noticing anybody.

So what are you waiting for? Put on your Garba costume and hit the dance floor!