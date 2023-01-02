Bollywood Debut To Arrogant Remarks, Here’s Why Vijay Deverakonda Made News in 2022

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has kept up a ‘bad guy with a decent heart’ persona and his fans adore him for it. The actor’s career has been a roller coaster in the year 2022. From his Bollywood debut Liger’s failure at the box office to the actor celebrating Kushi co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s birthday in Kashmir, Vijay often made the news. Here are the actor’s most viral moments from 2022.

Liger’s Box Office Failure:

Vijay made his Bollywood debut in Puri Jagannadh’s sports drama Liger, alongside Ananya Pandey. The film generated a lot of buzz. But despite aggressive marketing, the film did poorly at the box office. Liger did a business of Rs 82 crores worldwide, despite the actor claiming that it would reach Rs 200 crores.

Arrogant Remarks:

Vijay put a lot of faith in Liger and did everything in his power to promote the film. The Arjun Reddy star was questioned about the prevailing boycott movement in Bollywood during one of the promotional events. He responded, “Who will stop, we shall see," in response. Manoj Desai, a film executive, labelled the actor arrogant for making careless comments. Later Vijay flew back to Hyderabad and settled the matter with Manoj.

Samantha’s Birthday Prank:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay will appear together on-screen in their upcoming romantic comedy Kushi. Together with the group, Vijay pulled a prank on the actress during an emotional scene. Instead of using the character’s name when responding to Samantha’s dialogue in the scene, Vijay called the actor by her real name. After that when he finally wished Samantha a happy birthday, only then the actress realised that she was being played.

Celebrating Bodyguard’s Birthday:

Vijay hosted a birthday party for his bodyguard in his vanity vehicle. He wished him a happy birthday, and also made him cut a cake. The Rowdy actor received appreciation from online users for this sweet gesture.

Fan Edit of Rashmika-Vijay’s Marriage:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay are rumoured to be dating. While the duo’s fans are encouraging them to get together, a fan page of Vijay posted a photo of the actor and Rashmika dressed as bride and groom. The post gained the limelight.

