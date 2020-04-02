MOVIES

Bollywood Director Sudhir Mishra's Father Devendra Nath Dies

Devendra Nath Mishra passed away due to a heart ailment on Thursday. His last rites will be performed at Jogeshwari crematorium in the evening.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 2:49 PM IST
Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's father, Devendra Nath Mishra, passed away on Thursday morning due to a heart ailment, the director confirmed.


Sudhir Mishra took to Twitter to share the news, writing that his father was a man of many talents.


"My Dad Dr Devendra Nath Misra, passed away this morning. A Lucknow boy. Was many things."


"A Mathematician and went on to become a Professor of Mathematics, Sagar University, Jt. Education Advisor, Mini of Education, Dep Director CSIR, Head of MP Science and Technology and Vice Chancellor BHU (sic)," the filmmaker tweeted.


Director Anubhav Sinha tweeted that the last rites will be performed at Jogeshwari crematorium on Thursday evening in Mumbai.


Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani said many were unaware of the contribution of the director's parents to film industry.


"Terrible news regarding the passing away of a gentleman, visionary thinker and teacher. Most don't realise the contribution of Sudhir's parents to the film industry of today. They opened their house and hearts for all dreamers that walked into it. #RIPDNMishra (sic)," he tweeted.


