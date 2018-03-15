GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Bollywood Divas Walk the Ramp at Amazon India Fashion Week 2018

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, Diana Penty walk the ramp during the Amazon India Fashion Week 2018 in Delhi.

News18

Updated:March 15, 2018, 12:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bollywood Divas Walk the Ramp at Amazon India Fashion Week 2018
(Image: Yogen Shah)
[caption id="attachment_1689851" align="alignnone" width="875"]Vaani Kapoor walks the runway showcasing the collection of designers Ashish N Soni and Gauri & Nainika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah) Vaani Kapoor walks the runway showcasing the collection of designers Ashish N Soni and Gauri & Nainika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1689783" align="alignnone" width="875"]Bollywood actress Diana Penty walks the ramp showcasing the collection of designers Shyamal and Bhumika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: PTI) Bollywood actress Diana Penty walks the ramp showcasing the collection of designers Shyamal and Bhumika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: PTI)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1689805" align="alignnone" width="875"]A model walks the ramp showcasing the collection of designer Samant Chauhan during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: PTI) A model walks the ramp showcasing the collection of designer Samant Chauhan during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: PTI)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1689855" align="alignnone" width="875"]Vaani Kapoor poses on the runway during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah) Vaani Kapoor poses on the runway during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1689827" align="alignnone" width="875"]Diana Penty walks the runway showcasing the collection of designers Shyamal and Bhumika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah) Diana Penty walks the runway showcasing the collection of designers Shyamal and Bhumika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1689843" align="alignnone" width="875"]Models walk the ramp showcasing the collection of designers Ashish N Soni and Gauri & Nainika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: PTI) Models walk the ramp showcasing the collection of designers Ashish N Soni and Gauri & Nainika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: PTI)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1689857" align="alignnone" width="875"]Vaani Kapoor walks the ramp showcasing the collection of designers Ashish N Soni and Gauri & Nainika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah) Vaani Kapoor walks the ramp showcasing the collection of designers Ashish N Soni and Gauri & Nainika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1689823" align="alignnone" width="875"]A model walks the ramp showcasing the collection of designers Shyamal and Bhumika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah) A model walks the ramp showcasing the collection of designers Shyamal and Bhumika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1689829" align="alignnone" width="875"]Diana Penty poses with the designers Shyamal and Bhumika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah) Diana Penty poses with the designers Shyamal and Bhumika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1689803" align="alignnone" width="875"]Models walk the ramp showcasing the collection of designer Samant Chauhan during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: PTI) Models walk the ramp showcasing the collection of designer Samant Chauhan during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: PTI)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1689853" align="alignnone" width="875"]Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor poses on the runway during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah) Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor poses on the runway during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1689797" align="alignnone" width="875"]Models walk the ramp showcasing the collection of designer Anupma Dyal during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: PTI) Models walk the ramp showcasing the collection of designer Anupma Dyal during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: PTI)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1689825" align="alignnone" width="875"]Bollywood actress Diana Penty walks the ramp showcasing the collection of designers Shyamal and Bhumika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah) Bollywood actress Diana Penty walks the ramp showcasing the collection of designers Shyamal and Bhumika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1689831" align="alignnone" width="875"]Vaani Kapoor poses with the designers Ashish N Soni and Gauri & Nainika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah) Vaani Kapoor poses with the designers Ashish N Soni and Gauri & Nainika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1689873" align="alignnone" width="875"]A model walks the ramp showcasing the collection of designers Shyamal and Bhumika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah) A model walks the ramp showcasing the collection of designers Shyamal and Bhumika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sachin Haldankar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES