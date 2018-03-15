English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bollywood Divas Walk the Ramp at Amazon India Fashion Week 2018
Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, Diana Penty walk the ramp during the Amazon India Fashion Week 2018 in Delhi.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
[caption id="attachment_1689851" align="alignnone" width="875"] Vaani Kapoor walks the runway showcasing the collection of designers Ashish N Soni and Gauri & Nainika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1689783" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood actress Diana Penty walks the ramp showcasing the collection of designers Shyamal and Bhumika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1689805" align="alignnone" width="875"] A model walks the ramp showcasing the collection of designer Samant Chauhan during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1689855" align="alignnone" width="875"] Vaani Kapoor poses on the runway during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1689827" align="alignnone" width="875"] Diana Penty walks the runway showcasing the collection of designers Shyamal and Bhumika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1689843" align="alignnone" width="875"] Models walk the ramp showcasing the collection of designers Ashish N Soni and Gauri & Nainika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1689857" align="alignnone" width="875"] Vaani Kapoor walks the ramp showcasing the collection of designers Ashish N Soni and Gauri & Nainika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1689823" align="alignnone" width="875"] A model walks the ramp showcasing the collection of designers Shyamal and Bhumika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1689829" align="alignnone" width="875"] Diana Penty poses with the designers Shyamal and Bhumika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1689803" align="alignnone" width="875"] Models walk the ramp showcasing the collection of designer Samant Chauhan during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1689853" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor poses on the runway during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1689797" align="alignnone" width="875"] Models walk the ramp showcasing the collection of designer Anupma Dyal during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1689825" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood actress Diana Penty walks the ramp showcasing the collection of designers Shyamal and Bhumika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1689831" align="alignnone" width="875"] Vaani Kapoor poses with the designers Ashish N Soni and Gauri & Nainika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1689873" align="alignnone" width="875"] A model walks the ramp showcasing the collection of designers Shyamal and Bhumika during the Amazon India Fashion Week, in new Delhi. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
