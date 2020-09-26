Bollywood-drug Nexus: NCB Arrests Producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Dharma Productions’ executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad after questioning in a drugs case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, an official said. Prasad was picked up by a team of NCB sleuths, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, from his residence in suburban Versova on Friday.

He was questioned at the Ballard Estate office of the NCB, the official said. “After his arrest on Saturday, he was taken for medical tests, including for COVID-19, at hospital,” the official added.

Prasad’s name cropped up during the NCB’s wider probe. On Friday, NCB had also questioned Dharma Productions’ Anubhav Chopra in relation with the drug-nexus in the Hindi film industry.

In a statement issued on Friday, director-producer Karan Johar said Prasad had joined Dharmatic Entertainment, sister concern of Dharma Productions, in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on a contract basis for a project, which eventually did not materialise. Johar added that Chopra was briefly associated with his banner as an assistant director and worked only on two projects.

“He was briefly associated with us for only two months in the capacity of 2nd assistant director for a film, between November 2011 and January 2012 and as assistant director for the short film in January 2013. He has thereafter never been associated with Dharma Productions for any other project,” the director had said.