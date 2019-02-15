English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bollywood Expresses Anger After Pulwama Attack, Gully Boy Opens Big At Box Office
While actors like Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal have condemned the attack in strongest words possible, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi refused the invitation to attend a programme in Pakistan.
While actors like Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal have condemned the attack in strongest words possible, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi refused the invitation to attend a programme in Pakistan.
Loading...
Like the rest of India, Bollywood is also boiling with rage after at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a ‘fidayeen’ attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday. While actors like Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal have condemned the attack in strongest words possible, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi refused the invitation to attend a programme in Pakistan.
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi were invited by Karachi Art Council to take part in a programme on poet Kaifi Azmi, but they cancelled it in the wake of the dastardly attack.
Also read: After Pulwama Attack, Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi Cancel Invitation from Karachi Art Council
Gully Boy that hit the screens on Thursday is riding high on a positive word of mouth. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has opened to very impressive numbers at the box office. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film has earned Rs 19.40 crore on its first day. It’s Ranveer’s second highest opener till date. Will it cross the Rs 100 crore mark over the weekend?
Also read: Gully Boy Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Film Earns Rs 19.40 Crore
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has officially completed five decades in the Hindi film industry. On this day in 1969, he had signed his first film Saat Hindustani. However, he had to wait for four years and many flops to become a force to reckon with. His friend and director of four films, Tinnu Anand remembers, in an exclusive article, about the first time he narrated the story of Kaalia to Amitabh.
Also read: Big B Completes 50 Years in Cinema, Tinnu Anand Remembers Him as 'Shahenshahon ka Shahenshah'
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s fans were left wondering when they witnessed to similar photographs on their Instagram timelines. Both, Tiger and Disha, flaunted rings and put out captions suggesting a ring ceremony. Many were seen speculating on their timelines about their possible engagement.
Also read: I Said Yes: Did Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Just Make Their Relationship Official With This Post?
In an endeavour to present the film to fans in their local language, Marvel India has associated with AR Murugadoss. And the award-winning screenwriter was happy to lend his creative vision to the Tamil version of the much-anticipated film.
Also read: Avengers Endgame: Ghajini Director A.R. Murugadoss Enters Marvel Cinematic Universe
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi were invited by Karachi Art Council to take part in a programme on poet Kaifi Azmi, but they cancelled it in the wake of the dastardly attack.
Also read: After Pulwama Attack, Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi Cancel Invitation from Karachi Art Council
Gully Boy that hit the screens on Thursday is riding high on a positive word of mouth. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has opened to very impressive numbers at the box office. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film has earned Rs 19.40 crore on its first day. It’s Ranveer’s second highest opener till date. Will it cross the Rs 100 crore mark over the weekend?
Also read: Gully Boy Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Film Earns Rs 19.40 Crore
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has officially completed five decades in the Hindi film industry. On this day in 1969, he had signed his first film Saat Hindustani. However, he had to wait for four years and many flops to become a force to reckon with. His friend and director of four films, Tinnu Anand remembers, in an exclusive article, about the first time he narrated the story of Kaalia to Amitabh.
Also read: Big B Completes 50 Years in Cinema, Tinnu Anand Remembers Him as 'Shahenshahon ka Shahenshah'
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s fans were left wondering when they witnessed to similar photographs on their Instagram timelines. Both, Tiger and Disha, flaunted rings and put out captions suggesting a ring ceremony. Many were seen speculating on their timelines about their possible engagement.
Also read: I Said Yes: Did Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Just Make Their Relationship Official With This Post?
In an endeavour to present the film to fans in their local language, Marvel India has associated with AR Murugadoss. And the award-winning screenwriter was happy to lend his creative vision to the Tamil version of the much-anticipated film.
Also read: Avengers Endgame: Ghajini Director A.R. Murugadoss Enters Marvel Cinematic Universe
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Nick Jonas to Her Tattoo, Priyanka Chopra Answers Most Googled Questions About Her
- Alia Bhatt on Ex-Beau Sidharth Malhotra: I Have a Lot of Love and Respect for Him
- Messi’s Young Fan From Afghanistan Appeals for Help After Threats from Taliban
- Ford Aspire CNG Launched in India For Rs 6.27 Lakh
- Tata Tiago Reaches 2 Lakh Sales Milestone in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results