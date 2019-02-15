LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Bollywood Expresses Anger After Pulwama Attack, Gully Boy Opens Big At Box Office

While actors like Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal have condemned the attack in strongest words possible, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi refused the invitation to attend a programme in Pakistan.

Updated:February 15, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
Bollywood Expresses Anger After Pulwama Attack, Gully Boy Opens Big At Box Office
While actors like Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal have condemned the attack in strongest words possible, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi refused the invitation to attend a programme in Pakistan.
Like the rest of India, Bollywood is also boiling with rage after at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a ‘fidayeen’ attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday. While actors like Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal have condemned the attack in strongest words possible, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi refused the invitation to attend a programme in Pakistan.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi were invited by Karachi Art Council to take part in a programme on poet Kaifi Azmi, but they cancelled it in the wake of the dastardly attack.

Also read: After Pulwama Attack, Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi Cancel Invitation from Karachi Art Council

Gully Boy that hit the screens on Thursday is riding high on a positive word of mouth. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has opened to very impressive numbers at the box office. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film has earned Rs 19.40 crore on its first day. It’s Ranveer’s second highest opener till date. Will it cross the Rs 100 crore mark over the weekend?

Also read: Gully Boy Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Film Earns Rs 19.40 Crore

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has officially completed five decades in the Hindi film industry. On this day in 1969, he had signed his first film Saat Hindustani. However, he had to wait for four years and many flops to become a force to reckon with. His friend and director of four films, Tinnu Anand remembers, in an exclusive article, about the first time he narrated the story of Kaalia to Amitabh.

Also read: Big B Completes 50 Years in Cinema, Tinnu Anand Remembers Him as 'Shahenshahon ka Shahenshah'

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s fans were left wondering when they witnessed to similar photographs on their Instagram timelines. Both, Tiger and Disha, flaunted rings and put out captions suggesting a ring ceremony. Many were seen speculating on their timelines about their possible engagement.

Also read: I Said Yes: Did Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Just Make Their Relationship Official With This Post?

In an endeavour to present the film to fans in their local language, Marvel India has associated with AR Murugadoss. And the award-winning screenwriter was happy to lend his creative vision to the Tamil version of the much-anticipated film.

Also read: Avengers Endgame: Ghajini Director A.R. Murugadoss Enters Marvel Cinematic Universe

