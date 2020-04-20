MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Bollywood Fans are Loving Lady Gaga's Cheer for Shah Rukh Khan During ‘Together At Home’ Speech

Bollywood Fans are Loving Lady Gaga's Cheer for Shah Rukh Khan During ‘Together At Home’ Speech

What became the highlight of One World: Together at Home for Bollywood fans was Lady Gaga’s cheer to SRK during his speech.

The coronavirus pandemic has had made half of of the world stuck at their homes. However, the distressed situations are not stopping the global stars to come out in public and raise funds for the betterment of the world.

A number of celebrities hosted the One World: Together At Home concert, in association with the Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation (WHO). The global entertainment special featured on April 18 and 19 in India. The concert witnessed participation from some of the biggies of the entertainment world, including Lady Gaga, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Beyonce and Oprah Winfrey.

However, what has become the highlight of the event for Bollywood fans was Lady Gaga’s cheer to SRK during his speech. A Star is Born actress took to her Instagram stories to share the part when she shouted for the Bollywood star.

A number of SRK fan clubs has shared the video from the songtress’ Instagram story, drooling over the loud shout-out.

Here’s a video:

In his pre-recorded speech, Bollywood’s Badshah appealed people to take action. He signed off his speech by saying, “I love you, stay strong”.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also thanked the B-town star for his speech. “Thank you @iamsrk for standing in solidarity with @WHO & @GlblCtzn, & for joining the One world, #TogetherAtHome programme tonight. In solidarity, we can keep the world safe!” he wrote.

