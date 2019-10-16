Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Bollywood Film on Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy to be Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Upon making the announcement of the film on social media, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said that this is more than a film, this is life.

IANS

Updated:October 16, 2019, 8:21 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bollywood Film on Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy to be Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
image of narayana murthy, sudha murthy, ashwiny iyer tiwari, courtesy of Instagram

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is thrilled to make a film on Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy. She says this is more than a film, this is life.

Ashwiny took to Instagram on Tuesday to make the announcement.

Sharing a black and white photo of her and Sudha, she captioned it: "Two opposite personalities. I don't have a picture with Mr Narayan Murthy. But spent hours chatting with Sudha Maa - that's what I call her now. Been working for almost 21 years now. Started off with designing events and logos while studying in art school. I needed the money to feed my art supplies and education. Then joined as an art trainee at Leo Burnett. Spent 16 years in advertising and marketing with the most amazing people who are my dearest friends too."

"Left advertising in 2015 to an unknown world of Bollywood only for the passion of telling stories. #NilBatteySannata #Ammakanakku #BareillykiBarfi happened. #Panga is an important story that needs to be told.

"I keep dreaming that eventually I would want to lead a life like Narayan Murthy & Sudha Murthy. The life choices. Their honest life with integrity is my biggest inspiration. I am filled with humble gratitude to make Murthy. They have trusted me with their iconic story and i can only pray that I keep up to their expectations. This is more than a film. This is life," she added.

Her husband and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari will also be a part of the film.

"The writers are back in action @bawlekiduniya @pglens @niteshtiwari22. Let's get away to another beautiful place to write," she concluded her post.

View this post on Instagram

Two opposite personalities. I don’t have a picture with Mr Narayan Murthy. But spent hours chatting with Sudha Maa - that’s what i call her now ❤️ Been working for almost 21 years now. Started off with designing events and logos while studying in art school. I needed the money to feed my art supplies and education. Then joined as a art trainee at Leo Burnett. Spent 16 years in advertising and marketing with the most amazing people who are my dearest friends too. Left advertising in 2015 to an unknown world of Bollywood only for the passion of telling stories. #NilBatteySannata #Ammakanakku #BareillykiBarfi happened. #Panga is an important story that needs to be told. I thank @roo_cha for making this happen. Panga has been an enriching experience with talented Kangana @team_kangana_ranaut , @jassie.gill @therichachadha @neena_gupta which i and @foxstarhindi are eager to share on 24 Jan 2020 😁 i keep dreaming that eventually I would want to lead a life like Narayan Murthy & Sudha Murthy. The life choices. Their honest life with integrity is my biggest inspiration. I am filled with humble gratitude to make Murthy. They have trusted me with their iconic story and i can only pray that I keep up to their expectations. This is more than a film.This is life. Thank-you Mahaveer ji for being the binding force. The writers are back in action @bawlekiduniya @pglens @niteshtiwari22 lets get away to another beautiful place to write. @earthskynotes

A post shared by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@ashwinyiyertiwari) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram