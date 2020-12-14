Bollywood Film Writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma Get Engaged in Private Ceremony

Writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma, who have several popular Bollywood films to their credit, have gotten engaged in a private ceremony. The couple, who reportedly began dating last year, will be tying the knot soon.

Kanika ended her marriage with filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi in August last year. Himanshu was earlier in a relationship with actress Swara Bhasker. Kanika and Himanshu's relationship became public in June 2020.

Confirming the news of their engagement, Himanshu told Pinkvilla, "After being in a relationship for a while now.. we are happy to announce we are engaged and getting married soon. Looking forward to a happy and great life ahead..."

The engagement was a private affair where the couple exchanged rings in the presence of their respective family members. Kanika wore a yellow suit, while Himanshu complemented her with his sky blue coloured kurta, cream coloured jacket and white pyjama.

Kanika shared pictures from the event:

Himanshu has written films like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Raanjhanaa. He has also written the upcoming film Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Kanika has penned Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Judgementall Hai Kya and Guilty, among others. She has also written the upcoming Tapsee Pannu starrer Haseen Dillruba, and penning Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming directorial venture starring Shah Rukh Khan.