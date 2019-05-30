Bollywood Films Doing Poor Business at Box Office has Become a Trend, Says Abhay Deol
Abhay Deol says the Indian audience is done with larger-than-life stories in Hindi films.
Asked if content on digital platforms can overshadow cinema and theatre culture, Abhay told IANS, "If you see what happened in Hollywood, their drama became so good on TV that now you only see superhero films releasing (in theatres) as cinema has become all about a spectacle. People want to see something grand and large scale, and superhero films are hard to beat in that sense. But if you want to watch good drama, then you watch it on HBO or Netflix.
"Whereas over here (in India), what's interesting is that because films have never actually gone beyond the formula... Now, what is happening is that our drama will improve, no doubt...like Delhi Crime is a huge achievement for Indian shows, but I also think there are expectations for Bollywood to match up."
"Now, when you see the Bollywood films, the trend is for them to flop, really," added the 43-year-old actor, who was himself a part of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, which fell flat at the box office.
Abhay said the audience is done with "larger than life stories" in Hindi films. "It's because people are watching actors performing roles that are heroic but you believe them as they look like you, act like you and act real... Now, suddenly they are spoiled as they are like, 'Okay, I want to watch that in films now'... The larger-than-life candyfloss is far too diabetic for me. That's what I think is happening," he added.
Abhay is making his digital debut with Netflix’s Chopsticks. Talking about the boom in the web space, he said, "They come from a space of encouraging artistes to be original. They have thrown in diversity into... when there was very little of it. They have already done that. It's a formula for them just as much as the formula for a lot of producers and studios in our country's Bollywood."
Abhay asserted that the digital platform's formula is "about diversity, being provocative, original and so for any artiste that matter it's an opportunity and Godsent". "It saves a lot of people and will also throw in diversity in our own industry. Something that we desperately need or else we will continue making the three films we have been making for the past 70 years."
In Sachin Yardi-directed Chopsticks, Abhay will be seen playing a conman alongside actress Mithila Palkar. However, this is not the first time Abhay will be seen playing a conman. It is a role he memorably played in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!. "This (Chopsticks) character is far more suave and urban from the Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! character. And for him, stealing is something he does with a passion. It's something he's good at," he said.
