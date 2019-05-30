Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Bollywood Films Doing Poor Business at Box Office has Become a Trend, Says Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol says the Indian audience is done with larger-than-life stories in Hindi films.

IANS

Updated:May 30, 2019, 9:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bollywood Films Doing Poor Business at Box Office has Become a Trend, Says Abhay Deol
Image: Instagram/Abhay Deol
Loading...
The Hindi film industry is still running behind the usual "formula" based content leading to a new trend of flops, says actor Abhay Deol, who believes the web space is a "godsent opportunity" for everyone to push the envelope for diversity and originality in the entertainment world.

Asked if content on digital platforms can overshadow cinema and theatre culture, Abhay told IANS, "If you see what happened in Hollywood, their drama became so good on TV that now you only see superhero films releasing (in theatres) as cinema has become all about a spectacle. People want to see something grand and large scale, and superhero films are hard to beat in that sense. But if you want to watch good drama, then you watch it on HBO or Netflix.

"Whereas over here (in India), what's interesting is that because films have never actually gone beyond the formula... Now, what is happening is that our drama will improve, no doubt...like Delhi Crime is a huge achievement for Indian shows, but I also think there are expectations for Bollywood to match up."

"Now, when you see the Bollywood films, the trend is for them to flop, really," added the 43-year-old actor, who was himself a part of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, which fell flat at the box office.

Abhay said the audience is done with "larger than life stories" in Hindi films. "It's because people are watching actors performing roles that are heroic but you believe them as they look like you, act like you and act real... Now, suddenly they are spoiled as they are like, 'Okay, I want to watch that in films now'... The larger-than-life candyfloss is far too diabetic for me. That's what I think is happening," he added.



Abhay is making his digital debut with Netflix’s Chopsticks. Talking about the boom in the web space, he said, "They come from a space of encouraging artistes to be original. They have thrown in diversity into... when there was very little of it. They have already done that. It's a formula for them just as much as the formula for a lot of producers and studios in our country's Bollywood."

Abhay asserted that the digital platform's formula is "about diversity, being provocative, original and so for any artiste that matter it's an opportunity and Godsent". "It saves a lot of people and will also throw in diversity in our own industry. Something that we desperately need or else we will continue making the three films we have been making for the past 70 years." 

In Sachin Yardi-directed Chopsticks, Abhay will be seen playing a conman alongside actress Mithila Palkar. However, this is not the first time Abhay will be seen playing a conman. It is a role he memorably played in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!. "This (Chopsticks) character is far more suave and urban from the Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! character. And for him, stealing is something he does with a passion. It's something he's good at," he said.

View this post on Instagram

IT’S OFFICIAL! Netflix has set a May 31 release date for its next original Indian film “Chopsticks”. Directed by Sachin Yardi I am co-staring with @mipalkarofficial and Vijay Raaz. Chopsticks is about “an under-confident but talented girl, sidestepped at every stage of her life, who seeks out an enigmatic con to help recover her stolen car from a goat-loving, crazy Mumbai gangster. In the process, she finds her confidence and place in the sun.” The film has been produced by Viniyard Productions' Ashvini Yardi. This is not an acquisition, it is the 1st Netflix original film made in India! I had a great time shooting for this, the entire team was genuinely talented, committed, and hard working. Can’t wait for you guys to see it! #grateful #netflix #first #chopsticks

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol) on



Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram