Bollywood Formula is Set to Worship its Lead Characters, Says Abhay Deol

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol has been working actively in independent movies and exploring the digital content space as well. Talking about his unconventional choice of roles and movies, the actor said that much of his work has been ahead of the curve.

Looking back at his filmography, the actor said in an interview that his focus is mainly to provoke the audience more than impressing them and that success and failure were a part of the process.

Abhay said, "Since much of my work has been ahead of the curve, many of the films that ‘failed’ at the box office repeatedly play on the TV, while films that were ‘successful’ at the time are nowhere to be seen. A film is a product that doesn’t necessarily have to be consumed and thrown away immediately. Sometimes what is not understood at the time of release is comprehended later, when the collective conscience of the industry and public have caught up."

Abhay's latest film is Line Of Descent, streaming on Zee5. Meanwhile, Abhay has also shifted his focus on doing non-mainstream Bollywood films. He has delivered critically acclaimed performances in Road, Movie (2010), Chakravyuh (2012) and Chopsticks (2019).

Sharing what attracts him to non-mainstream films, Abhay further said, "They explore spaces that commercial cinema fears to explore. They unfold in a manner more believable than commercial cinema. Bollywood formula is set to worship its lead characters, and you are constantly reminded of the star you are watching which alienates you from the larger picture."

"Independent films highlight the world they inhabit, try to keep things relatable and shy away from the superficial to dig deep beneath the surface of the story," Abhay said adding that it was the reason why such movies also saw lesser of song and dancing which is important to the 'Bollywood formula.'

Watch the trailer of Line Of Descent here:

