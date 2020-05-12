Bollywood Hails Narendra Modi's Speech on Lockdown 4.0, Calls It 'Powerful'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country on Tuesday to talk about the condition of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister announced an economic package worth 20lakh crore to help people struggling in the pandemic and also declared that the lockdown will be extended after May 17, although it will be slightly different in nature.

The new lockdown or "Lockdown 4.0" will be different from the previous version, with new rules that will be informed before May 18, he said. His speech has been accepted positively on social media, including Bollywood stars like Shahid Kapoor, who hailed it as powerful.

Take a look at other celebrity reactions to the PM's speech:

Very powerful and inspiring speech by Shri Narendra Modi ji @PMOIndia. #golocal — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Let the discussions begin.

#AatmanirbharBharat — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 12, 2020





Wow 20 lakh Crore!!!!! Now that’s what is the need of the hour and that’s why he’s our leader @PMOIndia @narendramodi great news in these uncertain times. #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #jaihind — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) May 12, 2020

I hate my TV. Missed the part where he spoke about migrant workers. — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) May 12, 2020

Samajhne waale samajh gaye hain .....#makeinIndia Made In India https://t.co/lnTQHsUPDK via @YouTube — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 12, 2020

