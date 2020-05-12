MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Bollywood Hails Narendra Modi's Speech on Lockdown 4.0, Calls It 'Powerful'

Bollywood Hails Narendra Modi's Speech on Lockdown 4.0, Calls It 'Powerful'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and talked about the lockdown and how it has impacted the overall business scenario. Bollywood has reacted positively to his speech.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 9:17 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country on Tuesday to talk about the condition of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister announced an economic package worth 20lakh crore to help people struggling in the pandemic and also declared that the lockdown will be extended after May 17, although it will be slightly different in nature.

The new lockdown or "Lockdown 4.0" will be different from the previous version, with new rules that will be informed before May 18, he said. His speech has been accepted positively on social media, including Bollywood stars like Shahid Kapoor, who hailed it as powerful.

Take a look at other celebrity reactions to the PM's speech:


