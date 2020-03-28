Bollywood in Lockdown: Karisma Kapoor Bakes Cake, Shilpa Shetty Sweeps Her Garden

Owing to the lockdown, when social distancing is a mandatory practice, Bollywood stars are trying to keep their spirits up and cheer fans. The social media platforms are flooded with posts of how celebs are taking the isolation period in their stride.

Karisma Kapoor is absolutely not letting the quarantine bring the in blues. She is spending her social distancing days baking at home. She captioned her post as, "Simple pleasures of #socialdistancingBake a cake for the family and staff at home #stayhome #staysafe #familytime #nofilter."

Neha Dhupia has decided to focus on her fitness. She is taking time out to practice yoga and stay fit.

Preity Zinta is totally having an eventful yet leisure time during quarantine with family. Picking up a new activity or hobby each day, she is serving as quite an inspiration to her fans.

"Yesss! Finally learnt how to make Masala Dosa. It’s incredible how we have not gone out for 16 days nor met anyone. Feels strange, but I'd rather be home safe than sorry. Its really nice to hang with mom & learn recipes of some of my fav. Dishes. Trying to stay positive & productive while we stay, “she wrote alongside her culinary presentation.

Shraddha Kapoor, who had a busy start to 2020, is finally getting some time to sit back and unwind. As she posted her much-deserved relaxing moment, she wrote, "Being home."

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is taking a trip down memory lane. He captioned his post as, “I love keeping a few things to take me down memory lane, to remind me of the journey , to remind me of moments spent. This jacket has been with me for 11 years. I wore it for Aa Dekhen Zara. Haha back then Ray was still single , today he has his baby daughter in his arms”

Ayushmann Khurrana is utilizing this phase of life by honing his recital talents. Seems like the actor is on a roll, as he is actively sharing clips of some thought-provoking verses and urging his fans to take the lockdown seriously and stay safe.

Mouni Roy is curling up with her reads during these isolation days. Uploading a visual of herself sitting with a paperback, the Gold actor wrote, “An hour or two of reading a day, keeps the demons of the head away."

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty Kundra doesn’t seem to be lazy at home. The fitness diva is spending her time doing household chores.

“Cleaning and tending to the garden for these last few days. This lockdown time has made me realise and remember that having help in any form is one of those few things we should always appreciate. Our lives become so much easier because of all our house help/staff but unfortunately, sometimes we only realise this in times like these. Today, I’m grateful for every single person who has made life easier for us in their own way. It is because of them that we can enjoy the gift of time to go out and pursue our dreams. When life gets back to normal, don’t forget to let them know that you value them,”she captioned her post.