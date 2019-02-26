English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bollywood Lauds Indian Air Force for Surgical Strike 2.0, Ariana Grande is Most Followed Woman On Instagram
Robert Downey Jr. congratulates Rami Malek for maiden Oscar victory, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy a low-key vacation in Australia and New Zealand and Arjun Rampal's The Final Call is worth a watch for its powerful performances and unexpected twists.
Robert Downey Jr. congratulates Rami Malek for maiden Oscar victory, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy a low-key vacation in Australia and New Zealand and Arjun Rampal's The Final Call is worth a watch for its powerful performances and unexpected twists.
Twelve days after a dastardly attack on a CRPF bus in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed, India struck inside Pakistan early Tuesday morning, in what is now being called Surgical Strike 2.0. Film personalities, who were dismayed over the Pulwama terror attack, took to different platforms to lend their support to the government and laud the efforts of the Indian Air Force.
On the other hand, the online battle for being the most followed woman on the popular picture-sharing app Instagram took a major turn today. Ariana Grande surpassed singer-actor Selena Gomez to become the most subscribed-to female celebrity on Instagram.
The tension-packed suspense thriller The Final Call, starring Arjun Rampal, is out on ZEE5 with understated performances by seasoned actors and unexpected twists. The review of the show and more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle follows.
After winning the Best Actor award in the Oscar 2019 for his performance in Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek was congratulated by Iron Man Robert Downey Jr over his maiden Oscar victory. Avengers actor Downey Jr shared a video in which he can be seen showering praise on Rami when he visited the sets of the latter's popular TV series Mr Robot. The Avengers actor wrote, while sharing a video, "Who loves you babe? This guy right here..." Downey Jr.
Read: Robert Downey Jr Says 'Love You Babe' to Rami Malek on His Oscar Win, Shares Moving Video
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are enjoying a loved-up vacation in New Zealand and Australia. The sports-Bollywood celebrity couple is ditching expensive cars and security and instead hopping onto public transport and cabs for their vacation in New Zealand and Australia.
Read:Ditching Security and Swanky Cars, Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma are Making Most of Their Vacation
Several Bollywood personalities, like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Swara Bhaskar, and many others took to their social media accounts to laud the Indian Air Force and the surgical strike in the terrorist zone of POK that took place today.
Read: 'Mess With the Best, Die Like the Rest': Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar Laud Surgical Strike 2.0
Ariana Grande surpassed Selena Gomez to become the the most followed person on woman on Instagram. She only trails Portugese footballer Christiano Ronaldo in the race to become the most followed person on Instagram. Around 13 million more people added to Grande's account over the last four months. Quite an achievement for the young singer Grande.
Read: Guess Who Defeated Selena Gomez on Instagram to Become the Most Followed Woman
ZEE5 has released the first half of The Final Call, starring Arjun Rampal. This is Rampal's first foray in web series. The series is directed by Vijay Lalwani, who has earlier directed psychological-drama Kartik Calling Kartik. A thriller without too much frills or drama, watch The Final Call for its unusual twists and understated performances.
Read our review here: The Final Call Review: Arjun Rampal’s New Series Is Not Your Regular Web-Spinning Suspense Thriller
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
