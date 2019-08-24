Bollywood Mourns Arun Jaitley's Death, Sonam Kapoor Has Iodine Deficiency
Arun Jaitley passed away on Saturday noon, leaving Bollywood celebrities and the nation and large sad. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she is suffering from iodine deficiency and urged fans to incorporate salt in their diets.
August 24
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Saturday after prolonged illness at the age of 66. As per reports, Jaitley breathed his last at around 12 pm today in the hospital where he was admitted since August 9.
In another news, Madhurima Tuli's mother Vijay Pant Tuli will make an appearance on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 and reprimand Vishal Aditya Singh for disrespecting her daughter. As per the teaser posted by Star Plus, Vijay asks Vishal why he has changed so much. Vishal looks embarrassed and Madhurima is visibly uncomfortable with the confrontation.
Also, Twitter released on Tuesday a special emoji of Baahubali actor Prabhas for his forthcoming film Saaho, which is due to release on August 30.
After the news of Arun Jaitley's demise broke, several Bollywood stars reacted to it by sharing messages of condolences on social media. Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor, Gul Panag and many reacted to the sad news.
Actress Sonam Kapoor says she is iodine deficient.
The actress, who follows a vegan diet, took to Instagram to announce the news. She urged all the vegans and vegetarians to include salt with iodine in their diet, on Instagram stories.
On the weekend episode of Nach Baliye 9, Madhurima Tuli's mother, while referring to her daughter and Vishal Aditya Singh's relationship, says they are free to fight with each other, but they should be graceful in their conduct in public forum. She also says Vishal that being a celebrity; he is not setting the right example.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is an online sensation and paparazzi favourite, but the constant media glare on the two-year-old kid bothers them.
A now-deleted video of Saif scolding shutterbugs was shared widely on social media recently.
Twitter released on Tuesday a special emoji of Baahubali actor Prabhas for his forthcoming film Saaho, which is due to release on August 30.
Users can get the specially designed emoji by tweeting #Saaho. Inspired by Prabhas’ character from the Sujeeth directorial, it will appear next to the hashtag and will be active on the micro-blogging site until August 31, making Saaho the first Telugu movie to get its own Twitter emoji.
