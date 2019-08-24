Bollywood Mourns Arun Jaitley's Death, Sonam Kapoor Has Iodine Deficiency

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Saturday after prolonged illness at the age of 66. As per reports, Jaitley breathed his last at around 12 pm today in the hospital where he was admitted since August 9.

Read: Fans Term Ajith Kumar's Look 'Cute' As He Appears Clean-shaven in Pic

In another news, Madhurima Tuli's mother Vijay Pant Tuli will make an appearance on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 and reprimand Vishal Aditya Singh for disrespecting her daughter. As per the teaser posted by Star Plus, Vijay asks Vishal why he has changed so much. Vishal looks embarrassed and Madhurima is visibly uncomfortable with the confrontation.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan Recalls Romancing Many Girls at Railway Stations

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan is the Ideal Friend as She Visits Kartik Aaryan's Father in Hospital

Also, Twitter released on Tuesday a special emoji of Baahubali actor Prabhas for his forthcoming film Saaho, which is due to release on August 30.

Read: Don’t Know if Baahubali 3 Will Happen or Not, Says Prabhas

Also Read: Malaika Arora Opens Up About Being Trolled for Dating Arjun Kapoor

Scroll down below to read more from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

After the news of Arun Jaitley's demise broke, several Bollywood stars reacted to it by sharing messages of condolences on social media. Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor, Gul Panag and many reacted to the sad news.

Read: Arun Jaitley's Demise Saddens Bollywood Stars

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Keeping Animals Liam Hemsworth Saved from House Fire in Malibu

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's Son Viaan Becomes Krishna on Janamashtami, SRK Also Breaks Dahi Handi

Actress Sonam Kapoor says she is iodine deficient.

The actress, who follows a vegan diet, took to Instagram to announce the news. She urged all the vegans and vegetarians to include salt with iodine in their diet, on Instagram stories.

Read: Sonam Kapoor Has Iodine Deficiency, Issues Warning to Vegetarians and Vegans

Also Read: She Hulk, Ms Marvel, WandaVision, Loki Among New Titles to Stream on Disney+

Also Read: Rithvik Dhanjani Shares Loving Post, Pics for Asha Negi on Her Birthday

On the weekend episode of Nach Baliye 9, Madhurima Tuli's mother, while referring to her daughter and Vishal Aditya Singh's relationship, says they are free to fight with each other, but they should be graceful in their conduct in public forum. She also says Vishal that being a celebrity; he is not setting the right example.

Read: Madhurima Tuli's Mother Calls Out Vishal Aditya Singh on Nach Baliye 9 For Insulting Her Daughter

Also Read:

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is an online sensation and paparazzi favourite, but the constant media glare on the two-year-old kid bothers them.

A now-deleted video of Saif scolding shutterbugs was shared widely on social media recently.

Read: No, You Aren’t Supposed to Do That: Saif Ali Khan to Paparazzi on Clicking Son Taimur’s Photos

Also Read: 'I Turned Down Lagaan,' Says Sameera Reddy As She Shares Empowering Video

Also Read: Karan Deol Meets His 'Favourite' Kareena Kapoor Khan on Dance India Dance

Twitter released on Tuesday a special emoji of Baahubali actor Prabhas for his forthcoming film Saaho, which is due to release on August 30.

Users can get the specially designed emoji by tweeting #Saaho. Inspired by Prabhas’ character from the Sujeeth directorial, it will appear next to the hashtag and will be active on the micro-blogging site until August 31, making Saaho the first Telugu movie to get its own Twitter emoji.

Read: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho First Telugu Film to Get Its Own Twitter Emoji

Also Read: Kapil Sharma Trolled for Issuing Appeal in Support of Punjab Flood Victims Only

Also Read: Richard Attenborough Death Anniversary: 5 Films of the Oscar Winning Director

Also read: Streaming Now: 13 Reasons Why You Should Watch Man Vs Wild

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.