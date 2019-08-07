Bollywood Mourns Sushma Swaraj, Hrithik Roshan's Grandfather J Om Prakash Passes Away

Former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night, after suffering a cardiac arrest, triggering a huge outpouring of grief from the political, entertainment and diplomatic world. Several members of the Indian film fraternity, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Boman Irani expressed grief over Swaraj's demise.

Another news of death saddened the film fraternity on Wednesday. J Om Prakash, veteran filmmaker and Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather, passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. He was 93. The news of his death was confirmed by actor Deepak Parashar on Twitter.

Salman Khan turned co-producer for dance-reality show Nach Baliye 9, which is high on TRP charts and is one of the most trending shows of the time. However, participants on the much-loved show are regularly falling ill or getting injured, forcing some celebrity couple or the other every week to opt out of weekly performances. In order to eliminate mishaps, reportedly Khan and the makers organised a Quran reading session in the weekend's episode.

On Monday evening, Sara Ali Khan was spotted balancing a trolley full of luggage at the Mumbai airport as she checked out of the gates and made her way to the car. As soon as her pictures of carrying her luggage emerged on social media, netizens couldn't stop gushing about the actress' humility.

Deepika Padukone was recently in news regarding a possible collaboration on a film with Luv Ranjan. As soon as images of Deepika outside Luv's residence surfaced, fans started trending #NotMyDeepika on Twitter, since they were wary of Deepika working with Luv, who has been accused of sexual harassment in the past. In a recent interview Deepika has clarified that she will not work or associate with anyone accused of sexual misconduct.

Amit Sadh stars in ZEE5's new film Barot House, where he is playing father to two children. The actor says he had to dig into his own past and his unresolved issues with his father to bring out the pain on screen in this psychological thriller.

