Bollywood Music Composer Wajid Khan No More: Here are 5 Hit Tracks by Him

Bollywood singer-music composer Wajid Khan left for the heavenly aboard on Monday. He was 42. "He died of a cardiac arrest," Wajid's brother Sajid told PTI while confirming that the musician had tested positive for COVID-19.

Music composer Salim Merchant, who first confirmed the news of Wajid's death, said the composer was hospitalised recently at Surana Hospital, Chembur where his condition deteriorated.

Sajid-Wajid recently composed songs for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan during the ongoing lockdown, one of which was a number titled "Pyaar karona", a pop anthem encouraging all to fight the coronavirus. The song released in April was sung by Salman and also featured the actor in the video.

Soon after receiving the news of Wajid demise, the Bollywood fraternity extended their tribute and condolences to the composer's family.

Let’s take a look at a few songs for which Wajid Khan game music:

Teri jawani

The popular duo made their debut into the world of Bollywood with this track. The song was from Salman Khan and Kajol starrer Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

Hud Hud Dabangg

The two have collaborated with Salman in a number of films. Salim and Wajid hogged the limelight with 2010 release Dabangg.