movies

Bollywood Pays Tribute to Rishi Kapoor on First Death Anniversary
2-MIN READ

Bollywood Pays Tribute to Rishi Kapoor on First Death Anniversary

On Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary, his friends and family members have been paying tributes to the Bollywood icon.

Rishi Kapoor left the world on April 30 last year at the age of 67 after battling leukaemia for two-long years. His death has left an emptiness in the Hindi film industry.

On his first death anniversary, his friends and family members have been paying tributes to the Bollywood icon.

1. Karan Johar’s Dharma productions posted a tribute to the legendary actor on Twitter. The post contained a still of Rishi from the movie Student Of The Year.

2. A day before Rishi’s death anniversary, his brother Randhir Kapoor was tested positive for Covid-19 and hospitalised at Kokilaben Hospital.He remembered his younger brother, whom he fondly called as Chintu. In an interview with TOI, the senior actor said Rishi would either visit him whenever he wasn’t shooting, else would speak to him over the phone. He remembered that he, Rishi and Rajeev (the youngest brother) were a “robust crowd” and needed no one else.

3. Kareena Kapoor also shared an Instagram story for her late uncle. Posting a throwback picture of the actor with a red heart, Bebo paid tribute to her Chintu uncle on the first death anniversary.

4. Actress Divya Dutta also took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. In her Twitter post, Divya got emotional as she reminisced the days she worked and learned from him. The two worked together in Delhi-6, Manto and Chalk n Duster.

5. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also shared his sand art on the late actor on Twitter as a way to pay tribute to him.

Meanwhile, the star's family are holding a ceremony on his first death anniversary. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor joined Neetu Kapoor to take part and be by her side in these times.

The actor was last seen in Jeethu Joseph’s The Body, along with Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

first published:April 30, 2021, 17:32 IST