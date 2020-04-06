Bollywood Producer Karim Morani's Daughter Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the Morani family has been placed in quarantine. Morani has backed many Bollywood films like Chennai Express, Dilwale, Dum, Ra.One and Happy New Year among others.

Confirming the detection of coronavirus in Shaza, BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) corporator Renu Hansraj told SpotboyE, “The entire Morani house is under lockdown. There are 9 people living in that building. All will be tested tomorrow. We shall take all steps to be extremely co-operative with them”.

Other family members have also been put in home quarantine in their Juhu house to prevent the spread of the contagious virus, the report added.

Before admitting his daughter to the hospital, Karim had sent a text message to his friends. “My daughter Shaza has not mingled with any foreign travellers and had no COVID-19 symptoms at all. It is my duty to inform you as we are law-abiding citizens. We are admitting her in Nanavati Hospital to be kept under isolation. The municipal authorities will be here, tomorrow, at 10:30 pm," quoted the report as saying.

Shaza has worked as an assistant director in movies like Always Kabhi Kabhi, produced by Shah Rukh Khan, and Happy New Year starring Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff among others.

As of Monday morning, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 4067 in India with the pandemic claiming 109 lives.

