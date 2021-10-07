Bollywood Rallies Behind Shah Rukh Khan, Fans Show Support as Son Aryan Battles Drugs Case

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood and the love the industry and his fans have for him was proved once again in his hour of crisis. While his son Aryan Khan was arrested post a drug bust on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, friends from the film fraternity and fans of the star have showed their unwavering support for the icon who has been entertaining us for decades. His close confidante Salman Khan, despite a fallout for a few years in the middle, turned up to express solidarity. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, also very close to Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan, have also spoken up in support of the family.

Salman Khan was clicked while visiting SRK’s house around midnight on Sunday after Aryan was sent to one-day NCB custody. Videos shared by the paparazzi showed Salman in the backseat of his white SUV entering Mannat, Shah Rukh’s home. Several film personalities including Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi also rallied in support of SRK over the drugs case. Shah Rukh’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi wrote, “Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all." Actress Pooja Bhatt had tweeted, “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk. Not that you need it. But I do. This too shall pass."

Hrithik posted a picture of the 23-year-old on his Instagram handle alongside a long note, advising him to ‘keep calm’ and ‘own everything you experience.’ His post read, “My dear Aryan, Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curveballs, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff… the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough… Mistakes, failings, victories, success… they’re all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’ve known you as a kid and I’ve known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience (sic)."

Earlier, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan had called Aryan a “good kid", adding, “It’s sad and unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri and Shah Rukh."

SRK’s fans have taken to Twitter to extend support to the actor and his son. After leaving placards outside his home, the fans have now come up with a resistance DP which has gone viral on Twitter. They are showing solidarity with Shah Rukh and his son Aryan by changing their Twitter DPs to a poster that reads ‘We are with you Aryan Khan’.

Earlier, photos had surfaced on social media showing placards with messages for the actor left outside his residence. “We all fans from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally. We stand with you in these testing times. Take care King," read the message on one banner by Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club. It was seen placed right outside Mannat, under the house plate. Another said, “This too shall pass, full support to SRK and family." Both banners included pictures of Shah Rukh greeting his fans.

