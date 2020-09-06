Bollywood Reacts to Rhea Chakraborty Being Mobbed at NCB Office

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was mobbed by the media as she tried making her way into the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Sunday, despite being escorted by police personnel. Several celebrities have called out the media behaviour, terming it as barbaric.

"Media vultures. The press is behaving barbaric. Is there no one in authority that can stop this," Shibani Dandekar expressed her concern on Instagram Story.

Actress Gauahar Khan is disgusted. "I haven't seen the worst of the criminals being treated like this even after being convicted! Let there be a trial!!! Absolutely disgusted with the way the media is treating her! #shame," she tweeted.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta slammed the media for breaking social distancing norms amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mehta posted a news channel video of Rhea being hounded by scores of media personnel, and was caustic in summing it up with two words: "Social distancing."

Producer Manish Mundra tweeted: "This is absurd! This should never happen to anyone! This should end now. What are we turning our nation into? This is not how civilized society functions. Let justice be done but then the road to justice shouldn't look like this."

The law must and will take it’s course. This behaviour reprehensible in every way. Enough! Why can’t Rhea be given space and the right to physical distancing? Why are the media behaving like vultures? Please please give her space 🙏🏻 Stop attacking/dehumanising her & her family. https://t.co/FNb6fNy36o — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 6, 2020

What is wrong with us ?? We cannot behave like this. Sure the truth must come out but this girl deserves her space as a woman , basic respect and her right to social distancing norms https://t.co/Gu38XKGcl6 — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 6, 2020

In the name of Justice these people have lynched a human being off her right to live even before proven guilty. I sincerely pray Karma finds the address of each n every human being part of this lowest low of mankind we are witness to. https://t.co/Qkkhnfup53 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 6, 2020

Rhea is being questioned by NCB on Sunday over a drug angle in the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A day ago, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by NCB and taken in custody by the bureau till September 9.