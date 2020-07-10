Bollywood Salutes Artistes, Technicians of Film, TV Industries Via Song

Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher, Salim-Sulaiman and Sukhwinder Singh have joined hands for a song that salutes artistes, technicians and workers of film and TV industries.

The song Hum Kalaakar Hain is the brainchild of Ashoke Pandit, with music composed by Salim-Sulaiman and brought to life with the lyrics and voice of Sukhwinder Singh. It has voiceover by Anupam Kher.

"On behalf of @iftda_, & @ashokepandit #HumKalakaarHain is a salute to every artist, technician & worker of our Film & Tv industry. Song Composed & produced by @salimmerchant @sulaima written & sung by #SukhwinderSingh. Do watch & share. #Hope," tweeted Anupam.

On behalf of @iftda_, & @ashokepandit #HumKalakaarHain is a salute to every artist, technician & worker of our Film & Tv industry. Song Composed & produced by @salimmerchant @sulaima written & sung by #SukhwinderSingh. Do watch & share. 🙏😍 #Hope https://t.co/IJ3TxkZ3qL — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 10, 2020

The music video was released by filmmakers like Subhash Ghai, Madhur Bhandarkar and Anand Pandit.

"Each and every producer in the film industry right now is more than grateful for the unyielding support we have received from the various unassuming people in the industry, who have stood by us through the tough times. Every person who is part of a film makes it what is it and enables us to tell stories that live beyond ages. If anything, this pandemic has brought us closer together in unity and gratitude, and this video is a tribute to their unending spirit which shapes our industry against the immovable foundation of the city of Mumbai," said producer Anand Pandit.

