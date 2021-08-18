Bollywood Script Writer Sends Rs 10 Crore Legal Notice To Actor Randeep Hooda

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has been accused by a script writer and lyricist named Priya Sharma of not returning a number of his scripts and threatening her. As per Priya, Randeep Hooda and his other colleagues gave her an assurance of working with her and took scripts and songs written by her in the last 15 years. She says that they kept delaying work and now instead of returning the script they are threatening her. Priya has sent a legal notice to Randeep and others seeking a compensation of Rs 10 crore. She has also asked for a public apology from them.

Priya is from Gujarat and has sent the legal notice to Randeep Hooda, his mother Asha Hooda, Mandeep Hooda, Dr Anjali Hooda Sangwan, Manish (Dr Anjali’s business partner), Panchali Chakrabarty (Randeep’s manager) and Renuka Pillai (makeup artist). Priya has sent this legal notice through her lawyer Rajat Kalsan.

Priya came in contact with Randeep Hooda in 2012 through Facebook after which they became friends and even discussed family related things. During conversations Priya told Randeep’s mother that she has written many scripts keeping Randeep in mind in last eight years and wants to share them with him in to make a film. Randeep’s mother told her that she is a part of the house hence she can send her scripts to Panchali and Renuka since their production house will come up soon.

Priya alleged that under the influence she sent the scripts to the Faridabad address given to her in 2013. Renuka took verbal permission from Randeep. Priya also sent the script and songs to Renuka and Panchali’s emails. No attention was paid to her work of 15 years. She sent all the original copies. Priya said that when she asked Renuka for her script it was not returned. When she contacted Panchali she too abused her.

She contacted Randeep’s mother regarding this but nothing happened. When she contacted Mandeep for the same he threatened her. Priya said that she registered a formal complaint in this matter at multiple places in the last two years but nothing happened.

Priya’s lawyer has mentioned in the notice that this has not just affected her career and life but also made her client to go through physical and mental torture.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here