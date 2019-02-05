English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bollywood ‘Shamelessly’ Asks for Favours but Doesn’t Reciprocate Them, Says Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which she co-directed with Krish.
Miffed about the cold indifference of her contemporaries towards her, Kangana Ranaut says no one from Bollywood ever shows support for her work in spite of her extending them support and favours.
“In 2014 (after Queen’s success), I don’t think all the accolades were for me, it was for Phantom, who was coming up and there were having screenings after screenings for people of Vikas (Bahl) and Anurag Kashyap. They had a lot of friends, so they used to come. I have always been absolutely ignored.
“After Tanu Weds Manu also I have had so many trials (exclusive preview shows), they would just not come. But when it comes to them, they call me shamelessly, I even sort of cancel my shoots and make sure I attend them. Now, I have stopped because it’s getting too much,” Kangana told Pinkvilla.
Calling out Alia Bhatt, Kangana said, “These girls send me their trailers like Alia sent me the trailer of Raazi and said, ‘Please watch it’. For me, it was not a Karan Johar film or Alia film, for me, it was a film on Sehmat Khan, the girl who has given her everything to the country.”
Kangana added that she spoke to Alia and Meghna Gulzar ‘for half-an-hour’ after she watched Raazi but when it was their turn to support her, “there was no response from anyone.”
Notably, Kangana has previously launched similar attacks on actors Anushka Sharma and Sonakshi Sinha.
