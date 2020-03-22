Bollywood Shares Moments at Home During 'Janata Curfew', Bigg Boss 13 Set to Return on TV

Bollywood celebrities were impressed by the enthusiasm with which all of India has been observing Janata Curfew on Sunday, and following due health guidelines in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Read: Coronavirus: Hospital Asks Kanika Kapoor to Behave Like a Patient

Also read: Prabhas in Self-quarantine After Returning from Film's Shoot Abroad

In another news, we take a look at best celeb moments leading up to the Janata Curfew amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read: Trailers This Week: Inheritance, Billions 5, Upload, Nailed It 4 and More

Also read: Kevin Hart Shares Embarrassing Story of Soiling Himself on Stage

Also, Saif Ali Khan's son shared a pic with a mystery girl raising speculation about their relationship status.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Cheer as Suhana and Aryan Win Taekwondo Matches, Watch Throwback Videos

Also read: Kiara Advani is Taking Online Masterclass from This Oscar-winning Actress

Scroll below for more news and highlights from the entertainment and lifestyle world.

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Twinkle Khanna and many others have shared their candid moments with families on social media amid the coronavirus outbreak that are very endearing to look at.

Read: Priyanka Chopra to Taimur Ali Khan, Celebrity Quarantine Pics Will Help You Sail Through Janata Curfew

Also read: Rihanna Donates Rs 37 Crore to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Entourage alum Debi Mazar is the latest Hollywood figure to test positive for coronavirus. The 55-year-old actor shared the news about her COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram, saying that on March 15, she woke up with a sore throat, cough, severe body aches, and a 102.4-degree fever.

Read: Entourage Actor Debi Mazar is the Latest Hollywood Figure to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Also read: Sonam Kapoor's Loose Fitted Clothes Fuel Pregnancy Rumours, Here's The Truth

On social media, Ibrahim Ali Khan tagged a girl, named Lottie Stevens, and said he misses her amid the coronavirus pandemic. It has led to speculations about their relationship status.

Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Pic with Mystery Woman, Says He's Missing Her

Also read: Paras Chabbra and Shehnaaz Gill Get Into a Feud on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Watch Promo

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has shared a glimpse of what she is up to during self-quarantine with her family in Mumbai.

Read: 'Messy Girls' Kriti and Nupur Sanon Clean up Closet with Mother's Help, Enjoy Head Massage Amid Covid-19

Also read: Ritesh Sidhwani is 'Disgusted' by False Claims That His London Return Niece Has Tested Positive for Covid-19

The Salman Khan-hosted popular show Bigg Bos 13 will return on TV. The show is all set to see a re-run on Colors because the channel has had to end its swayamvar-based show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Read: COVID-19 Effect: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 Returns

Also read: Patrick Schwarzenegger: Coming from My Family is a Double-edged Sword

Check back tomorrow for more trending news and gossip from the world of films and fashion below.

Follow @News18Movies for more