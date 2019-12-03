Bollywood Stars Assemble in Anupam Kher's Throwback Pic

Actor Anupam Kher treated his followers with a throwback picture from the sets of Vijay, which released in 1988. The picture features several veteran artists including legendary director Yash Chopra and actor Rajesh Khanna. Veteran artists like Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor can also be seen in the film.

Kher also shared an interesting story with the picture. He was only 33 years old when he played father to Hema Malini and father-in-law to Rajesh Khanna, and both the actors were senior to him. Sharing the picture, Kher wrote, “Group pic taken at the shoot of #YashChopraJi’s VIJAY. I was 33 years old. But I played @dreamgirlhemamalini’s father. Superstar #RajeshKhanna’s father-in-law. #RishiKapoor & @anilskapoor’s grandfather. Originally my role was supposed to be played by the true thespian of Indian cinema #DilipKumarSaab. I felt honored. #throwback #memories #nostalgia (sic)."

He was even the grandfather to Rishi Kapoor, who was again senior to him and his contemporary Anil Kapoor in the film. However, the age factor didn’t matter to Kher and he was honoured to take up the role which was otherwise offered to Dilip Kumar.

Meanwhile, Anupam is busy with the shoot of his American sitcom, New Amsterdam, for which he often flies out of the country.

