Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bollywood Stars Overwhelmed with National Awards Glory

Bollywood personalities including Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal were recognised at the 66th National Film Awards ceremony.

IANS

Updated:December 23, 2019, 8:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bollywood Stars Overwhelmed with National Awards Glory
credits - 66thNationalFilmAwards instagram

Bollywood personalities were recognised for their excellence and contribution to Indian cinema at the 66th National Film Awards ceremony in the Capital on Monday.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who received his first National Award as Best Actor for a complex role in Andhadhun took to Instagram to thank fans.

Ayushmann posted a short clip from the event that shows him receiving the award from Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. The actor was dressed traditionally at the event, a white kurta-churidar paired with a black overcoat.

"Thank you for the #Andhadhun love," he captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for the #Andhadhun love

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Ayushmann shared his Best Actor trophy with Vicky Kaushal, who was feted for his role in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar won the Best Director award while Shashwat Sachdev received the award for Best Music Direction (Background Music) for the same film.

Actress Yami Gautam, who featured in the film, took to Twitter and described it a "moment of immense pride and gratitude for us!" She added: "Congratulations to Aditya, Vicky, Shashwat and Bishwadeep da for their very well deserved National Awards".

Director Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho won the 66th National Film Award for Best Wholesome Entertainment'.

"The experience of going on stage and receiving the award was surreal and filled with pride. I had made this film without any expectations but the love we have received is unparallel. For me this was more special because my father and my partner Aleya Sen, who is also the producer of the film were present at the ceremony and our company Chrome Productions has won a National Award with its Maiden film project Badhaai Ho," he said.

Veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat was honoured with Best Music Direction and the Best Choreography awards.

"Padmaavat has had a journey of its own and that has made this film even closer to my heart. Especially, the film's music was something I personally loved. Whether 'Ghoomar' or 'Binte Dil', they had their own beauty. Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid also gave amazing performances which made this film what it is," said Bhansali.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram