Bollywood Stars, Politicians and Others Mourn The Passing Of Shammi Aunty
The news of her death broke when fashion designer Sandeep Khosla shared an image of the late actress on Instagram earlier today.
The news of her death broke when fashion designer Sandeep Khosla shared an image of the late actress on Instagram earlier today, with the caption: “We will miss you #you #will #always #remain #special #to #us #RIP #ShammiAunty #1929-2018 #loveyou #abujanisandeepkhosla #bestfriend #guide #family.”
Since then several Bollywood stars, politicians and others have taken to Twitter to pay their last respects.
T 2735 - Prayers and fond remembrances for Shammi Aunty .. so dear to us as family .. lost to us today ..🙏— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2018
some early pictures as a young entrant to films .. and one with Nargis ji at an event ; Shammi Aunty's real name was also Nargis ! pic.twitter.com/pfgzd1Tff3
R I P. Shammi Aunty bids good bye. pic.twitter.com/g1bagsyaSk— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 6, 2018
A great actress, always happy & smiling...Shammi ji will be missed...I was lucky enough to have worked with her in Eeshwar & she was a joy to be around...My condolences to her loved ones. pic.twitter.com/WsCyrGboOM— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 6, 2018
RIP Shammiji. https://t.co/hmZ2C6lY3j— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 6, 2018
💗🙏 #rip https://t.co/5Roh0sDjur— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) March 6, 2018
Shammi aunty will always remember you laughing. https://t.co/OiZKcRUAks— Ken Ghosh (@kenghosh) March 6, 2018
The star of 90s “Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati” is no more.— Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) March 6, 2018
My heartfelt tribute to Veteran actor #Shammi on her unfortunate demise. Her extensive & inspiring contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/CwSHdbiboC
We admired her in over 200 movies and in popular tele-comedies like Dekh Bhai Dekh and Shrimanji Shrimatiji. One of the most lovable faces of the Indian Film industry, #Shammi ji has left us with a void in our hearts. May she rests in peace. pic.twitter.com/lgLL0sqP4Y— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) March 6, 2018
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
Friday 02 February , 2018
