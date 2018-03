Bollywood Stars, Politicians and Others Mourn The Passing Of Shammi Aunty

T 2735 - Prayers and fond remembrances for Shammi Aunty .. so dear to us as family .. lost to us today ..🙏

some early pictures as a young entrant to films .. and one with Nargis ji at an event ; Shammi Aunty's real name was also Nargis ! pic.twitter.com/pfgzd1Tff3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2018

R I P. Shammi Aunty bids good bye. pic.twitter.com/g1bagsyaSk — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 6, 2018

A great actress, always happy & smiling...Shammi ji will be missed...I was lucky enough to have worked with her in Eeshwar & she was a joy to be around...My condolences to her loved ones. pic.twitter.com/WsCyrGboOM — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 6, 2018

Shammi aunty will always remember you laughing. https://t.co/OiZKcRUAks — Ken Ghosh (@kenghosh) March 6, 2018

My heartfelt tribute to Veteran actor #Shammi on her unfortunate demise. Her extensive & inspiring contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/CwSHdbiboC — Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) March 6, 2018

We admired her in over 200 movies and in popular tele-comedies like Dekh Bhai Dekh and Shrimanji Shrimatiji. One of the most lovable faces of the Indian Film industry, #Shammi ji has left us with a void in our hearts. May she rests in peace. pic.twitter.com/lgLL0sqP4Y — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) March 6, 2018

Even as India, and the world, comes to grips with the sudden and tragic passing of Sridevi, Bollywood suffered another loss with the demise of it's favourite aunty. Nargis Rabadi, popularly known as Shammi aunty and a familiar face from both large and small screens passed away at 89. During the course of her career she would appear in over 200 Hindi films, while television programs, such as Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati and Filmi Chakkar, cemented her place as one Indian television's most popular grannies.The news of her death broke when fashion designer Sandeep Khosla shared an image of the late actress on Instagram earlier today, with the caption: “We will miss you #you #will #always #remain #special #to #us #RIP #ShammiAunty #1929-2018 #loveyou #abujanisandeepkhosla #bestfriend #guide #family.”Since then several Bollywood stars, politicians and others have taken to Twitter to pay their last respects.