2-min read

Bollywood Stars, Politicians and Others Mourn The Passing Of Shammi Aunty

The news of her death broke when fashion designer Sandeep Khosla shared an image of the late actress on Instagram earlier today.

News18.com

Updated:March 6, 2018, 3:21 PM IST
Bollywood Stars, Politicians and Others Mourn The Passing Of Shammi Aunty
(Image courtesy: Twitter)
Even as India, and the world, comes to grips with the sudden and tragic passing of Sridevi, Bollywood suffered another loss with the demise of it's favourite aunty. Nargis Rabadi, popularly known as Shammi aunty and a familiar face from both large and small screens passed away at 89. During the course of her career she would appear in over 200 Hindi films, while television programs, such as Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati and Filmi Chakkar, cemented her place as one Indian television's most popular grannies.

The news of her death broke when fashion designer Sandeep Khosla shared an image of the late actress on Instagram earlier today, with the caption: “We will miss you #you #will #always #remain #special #to #us #RIP #ShammiAunty #1929-2018 #loveyou #abujanisandeepkhosla #bestfriend #guide #family.”

Since then several Bollywood stars, politicians and others have taken to Twitter to pay their last respects.

























