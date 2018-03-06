Bollywood Stars, Politicians and Others Mourn The Passing Of Shammi Aunty

T 2735 - Prayers and fond remembrances for Shammi Aunty .. so dear to us as family .. lost to us today ..🙏

some early pictures as a young entrant to films .. and one with Nargis ji at an event ; Shammi Aunty's real name was also Nargis ! pic.twitter.com/pfgzd1Tff3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2018

R I P. Shammi Aunty bids good bye. pic.twitter.com/g1bagsyaSk — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 6, 2018

A great actress, always happy & smiling...Shammi ji will be missed...I was lucky enough to have worked with her in Eeshwar & she was a joy to be around...My condolences to her loved ones. pic.twitter.com/WsCyrGboOM — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 6, 2018

Shammi aunty will always remember you laughing. https://t.co/OiZKcRUAks — Ken Ghosh (@kenghosh) March 6, 2018

The star of 90s “Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati” is no more.



My heartfelt tribute to Veteran actor #Shammi on her unfortunate demise. Her extensive & inspiring contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/CwSHdbiboC — Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) March 6, 2018

We admired her in over 200 movies and in popular tele-comedies like Dekh Bhai Dekh and Shrimanji Shrimatiji. One of the most lovable faces of the Indian Film industry, #Shammi ji has left us with a void in our hearts. May she rests in peace. pic.twitter.com/lgLL0sqP4Y — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) March 6, 2018